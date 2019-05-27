Looking for a reason to bring in the best possible TV into your home? We give you seven!

Where do you think most of UAE gets its Web TV content from? You’d think a smartphone or tablet right? Well 65 per cent of all such content is being consumed on a Smart TV in the UAE. The 65 per cent of almost a million people who have subscribed to streaming apps like Netflix, StarzPlay, Wavo or Vuclip, get their fixes of hit shows like Narcos, Vikings and Game of Thrones on their Smart TV.

Keeping this in mind, Sony understands the need to provide mind-blowing visuals, smart features and compatibility to various web apps on its latest TVs. With its amazing image processing and partnership with Google’s Android, Sony’s latest Bravia series comes packed with features to create the most immersive visual media experience possible. In fact, Sony’s Android TV is a Netflix Recommended TV, chosen for its high performance, cutting-edge smart features and easy app access. With its dedicated Netflix button, you can even start streaming with just one click.

Here are seven major reasons why Sony’s latest televisions should find a place in your home immediately.

Sony’s X1 processor

Sony’s latest Android TV comes with the company’s own X1 ultimate processor, which enables the TV to provide realism like never before. The picture processor detects hundreds of different objects on the screen and intelligently enhances brightness, detail and colour of the self-illuminating OLED pixels, so everything you watch makes you feel like you’re in the scene.

The TVs also come with Dual Database Processing, where one of Sony’s databases cleans the picture, reducing on-screen noise, while the other upscales the resolution, improving clarity. Apart from all this, the 4K X-Reality Pro find patterns in each scene on the TV and enhances hue, saturation and brightness to get that perfect picture.

Imagine watching Our Planet on Netflix. As the scene transitions from light to dark or sky to sea or mammal to insect, the TV understands what is on the screen and adjusts every pixel in order to make you feel like you’re living in the scene.

Backlight Master Drive

For those in search of brilliant contrast levels, the Backlight Master Drive is a new and innovative algorithm that controls the ultra-dense LED structure of Sony’s latest TVs and enables each LED module to be independently controlled. This also helps reduce flare and light diffusion.

Take the example of a scene with a dark room and a lamp. On most TVs you will see a radiance of light around the object (otherwise known as light bleeding). With Sony’s latest Bravia series your object will remain vivid and your blacks will remain dark, providing some of the best contrast on a television on the market today.

HDR and colour

HDR content has seen a drastic rise over the past year. With standards such as Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Mobile HDR Premium on the rise TVs not only need to keep up, they need to be ahead of the curve. Sony’s Triluminos Display makes every pixel more accurate, regardless of the resolution, and reproduces reds, greens and blues precisely. This improves upon the colour variations so as to produce the best pictures. Scenes are brought to life thanks to the TVs wider colour gamut and content is viewed the way their makers intended for us to experience it.

Thanks to Sony’s connectivity with PlayStation and PlayStation controllers, you can also enjoy gaming in HDR.

Acoustic Surface Audio+: The screen is the speaker

Now in its second generation, Sony TVs’ sound comes directly from the centre of the screen with actuators behind the TV vibrating to create acoustics that move with the picture. So wherever the audio (special effects or dialogue) is emanating from on the TV, you can feel it coming from those places. In addition, two subwoofers provide powerful bass and a spatial effect that allows sound to travel from one side of the room to the other.

Android TV

Sony’s TVs aren’t just Smart TVs, they’re Android TVs. With the Android Oreo TV update, Sony TVs make your latest content accessible directly on your home screen. Adding to that, they come with Google’s Play Store, so if you want more apps or want to enjoy gaming on your TV, you can do that too. From free TV streaming apps to games such as Asphalt 8, NBA Jam, FIFA and so much more, you can enjoy it all.

Chromecast built-in

Having Google’s Chromecast built into the TV enable you to stream your videos, games and apps right from your mobile device onto the television in full quality. There’s no major setup required, just one tap of the Cast button on your smart device is all you need to supersize the things you love.

Voice Search

Being an Android TV, they come with Voice Search, which enables you to simply say what you’re looking for and it’ll find it for you. Whether you’re looking for a show or a movie or even just the work of an actor, voice search can look through your applications and find what you need. Not only that, Voice Search works in 23 languages making it easy for almost anyone to use.

Made for gaming

Last but not least, you can download games from Google Play store on your Sony Bravia TV and pair it with controller for the ultimate big screen gaming experience, or enjoy easy, intuitive navigation of your TV and more with a keyboard.

Sony’s TVs ace the hardware to software combination like no other television maker out there and its Bravia series is proof of the same. With 4K HDR, the X1 Picture Processor, Android TV and so much more, there doesn’t seem to be a better offering in the market for you.