Having a reliable work set-up at home or in your office boosts productivity. Whether your work entails a heavy creative element or you need more power for data processing, Asus’ range has you covered. Its A3402 is an all-in-one PC solution with a focus on design and creativity whereas the ExpertCenter D7 series is largely for commercial use.

Asus A3402

Asus A3402 features up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor for the best computing performance. Its dual-storage design means you get access to a 1TB HDD alongside up to 512GB of PCIe Gen3 SSD storage and up to 32GB of DDRM memory.

Design-wise, A3402 is sleek and elegant, with a shape that symbolises a human aesthetic. Its hinge keeps the device firmly in place, allowing you to tilt the display according to your preference. From an aesthetic perspective, the all-in-one device matches all aspects of home decor, with a chic V-shape pattern on the rear.

Image Credit: Supplied

Speaking of display, it is one of the standout features of the A3402. Up front, it features a thin bezel edge-to-edge 23.8-inch Full HD anti-glare panel with up to an 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio and sRGB colours. It also comes with wide-view technology making it great for sharing photos or videos, especially given its colours and contrast. These visuals also pair well with the integrated high-quality stereo speakers for a full range of sound and an immersive multimedia experience.

Finally, A3402 is packed to the brim with connectivity options. Its back and bottom feature a wide selection of wired connectivity options including HDMI 1.4, Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a Type-C USB 3.2 Gen1 port, Ethernet, a memory card reader and more. Even for wireless connectivity, the device is future-proof with support for dual-band WiFi 6.

Asus ExpertCenter D7 series

Durability and sustainability are the key concepts Asus wants to highlight with the ExpertCenter D7 series. Essentially, this is a desktop PC that is available in three compact chassis sizes, ranging between 9L and 27L, allowing you to customise the hardware on-board. Moreover, the machine’s military grade MIL-STD-810G certification protects it from the inevitable shocks and bumps at your workplace.

It is a desktop PC that is available in three compact chassis sizes, ranging between 9L and 27L, allowing you to customise the hardware on-board Image Credit: Supplied

Inside, the ExpertCenter D7 series can be equipped with the highest-end power. For example, you can combine 12th Gen Intel Core i7 desktop processors with up to 128GB of DDR4 memory for effective performance during 3D design and gaming. There is also a further provision to support the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 12GB of DDR6 VRAM, if content creation or high graphics power is a must for you. This kind of customisation is thanks to Asus’ tailor-made motherboards, which are also tested for the highest standards and the multi-channel cooling system built into the device to keep the CPU, GPU and power supply in optimal condition.

Image Credit: Supplied

In the business world, it is important that devices like these are equipped with the best-in-class connectivity and security. Asus’ ExpertCenter D7 series does not disappoint in that aspect. You find a range of connectivity options including Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 2, Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 1, an optical disk driver and HDMI, to name a few, whereas in terms of security, you get support for TPM 2.0, password protection of the BIOS or HDD and alerts to notify administrators of a chassis intrusion.

