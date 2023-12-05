As the gifting season draws near, it’s time to celebrate with NVIDIA GeForce RTX40-series laptops and desktops . For the gamer in your life who wants unmatched performance at their fingertips, there’s the RTX 40-series of laptops to provide the most immersive gaming experience on the go. And for those who want unmatched performance and limitless creativity, there’s the range of RTX 40-series desktop GPUs to take your PC experience to the next level.

Performance doesn’t mean a bulky laptop, as NVIDIA GeForce RTX40-series laptops are designed to be thin, quiet, and with substantial battery life. Thanks to NVIDIA Max-Q, an advanced suite of AI-powered technologies that optimise your laptop’s performance, power, and acoustics for peak efficiency, you can enjoy a gaming session wherever you choose.

Gamers can also lose themselves in ultra-realistic graphics thanks to features such as raytracing and DLSS 3 for the smoothest gaming experience. With support for more than 150 games and growing, you won’t have to suffer from skipped frames or slow gameplay because of demanding game visuals. From exploring open-world experiences to thrilling first-person games, the action never slows down on an RTX40-series laptop or desktop GPU.

An RTX40-series device isn’t just for the upcoming season – you’ll enjoy using one for years to come, with free software updates via GeForce Experience to keep things running smoothly and to introduce new features. This ensures you’ll be able to run future games and applications without having to worry about upgrading too soon, making it a sound investment.

For the creator side of you, RTX GPUs along with NVIDIA Studio drivers offer a much faster and reliable workflow to create at the speed of your imagination. You can enjoy taking advantage of AI tools, accelerated creative applications powered by AI on RTX GPUs, and NVIDIA’s free exclusive creative apps like Canvas, Broadcast and Omniverse. RTX 40-series laptops and desktops are powerful tools for studying as well, with all top STEM apps benefiting from AI acceleration on RTX GPUs so you can finish your assignments faster.

This season, take advantage of RTX 40 series laptops and desktops to redefine the boundaries of power and adaptability. Whether it’s for gaming, studying, or creating new worlds, cutting-edge AI capabilities help you take your gaming and creative experiences to new heights. With RTX 40-series laptops and desktops, you’ll have one device that can seamlessly juggle gaming, creative endeavours, and studying. They stand as the ultimate all-in-one solution, effortlessly navigating the demands of entertainment, productivity, and creativity in one unified powerhouse.