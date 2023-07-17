Lenovo’s new line of Legion laptops features the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs with support for artificial intelligence (AI)-powered experiences. Given the recent and steady rise of AI and its vast potential, these machines are some of the most advanced in the world suited to both gaming enthusiasts and creative professionals.

Smooth and true-to-life gaming

A huge buzzkill when gaming is jitter, lag and poor frame rates. In combination, they take away from the immersive experience and leave you feeling dissatisfied after a session. To address this, Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs sport DLSS 3, which is an AI-powered feature courtesy of the new fourth-gen Tensor Cores and Optical Flow Accelerator inside. Essentially, the GPU analyses the frames and motion data of a game and creates additional high-quality frames, thereby improving performance.

This is available on over 200 games and applications, with more being added regularly. Moreover, the beauty about DLSS 3 is that it uses the power of Nvidia’s supercomputers, which means its AI model regularly improves over time. Alongside DLSS 3 is raytracing, which elevates gaming visuals to the next level. Thanks to Nvidia’s Ada Lovelace architecture and third-gen RT cores, you can experience virtual worlds like never before with light behaving the way it does in the real world.

To appeal to those who prefer online gaming, the GeForce RTX 40 series has Nvidia Reflex, which helps with delivering the lowest latency and best responsiveness. For extremely competitive games like Overwatch 2, Valorant or Fortnite, the difference between winning and losing comes down to milliseconds. And that is where Reflex is crucial, providing quicker reaction times and better aim precision.

Share and create with ease

Image Credit: Supplied

We love sharing our experiences and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series-powered laptops such as the Lenovo Legion series helps us do exactly that. With Nvidia Broadcast, you can transform any room into a home studio using the power of AI. For livestreams, features like Noise and Echo Removal to eliminate background keyboard or ambient noises, Virtual Background to blur or remove video backgrounds, and Video Noise Removal for better low-light performance come in handy. These also help with video calls and voice chats, where more specific features such as Auto Frame to automatically track your movements to ensure you stay in frame and Eye Contact to make it look like you’re looking directly at the camera despite glancing sidewards are available.

Creative applications also benefit from the GPU’s power, allowing for a boost in productivity. With Nvidia Omniverse, you can connect with your favourite industry-leading 3D tools for streamlined pipelines. An example of an Nvidia exclusive application on Omniverse is Canvas, which uses AI to turn simple brushstrokes into realistic landscape images. This lets you create backgrounds with ease, giving you more time to visualise ideas. And it enables quick exporting to other 3D tools if required.

Power without the bulk

Quite often, high-end powerful laptops mean a bulky design. But Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series machines is equipped with Max-Q, which is a suite of AI technologies to optimise every aspect of a laptop. This starts from a thin and lightweight chassis to features such as Dynamic Boost for increased performance, Battery Boost and Advanced Optimus for better battery life and WhisperMode to manage fan speeds and thermal performance. While these are excellent for gaming and creating on the go, these features make the new Legion line a perfect choice even for STEM students because all top STEM applications are AI-accelerated on RTX GPUs, meaning enhanced productivity and faster completion of work and assignments.

Multipurpose

An RTX-powered laptop saves you money because just one laptop can help you with your work, studies, gaming sessions and creative endeavours. Moreover, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series in the Lenovo Legion 7 Pro makes your purchase future-proof. With many advanced features powered by AI, you can run games at unbelievably high frame rates, experience the most realistic visuals and ultimately have the smoothest gaming experience. In tandem, the optimised design, quiet performance and long battery life make Nvidia’s platform an ideal one for gaming enthusiasts and creators looking for portability, power and prestige.