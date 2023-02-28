Building on top of the success of its predecessor, Honor X8a is a new reliable all-round device. It brings with it upgrades in design, display and photography for an affordable price.

Class-leading photography and videography

When sharing photos on social media, we look for the best detail. Honor X8a boasts a 100MP triple camera set-up , which is the highest resolution camera found on the X series. With the 100MP main camera sporting an f/1.9 aperture, you can take stunning photos with ultra-clear details no matter how complex the scene is. The high resolution further gives you the flexibility to capture the smallest details without zooming in. Compared to the competition and even high-end flagship smartphones, minute elements in pictures come out sharper.

Accompanying the primary sensor, you find a 5MP wide-and-depth camera as well as a 2MP macro camera. You can use the 5MP lens to take wider scenes with the larger aperture also helping the camera capture more light. On the other hand, the 2MP lens can be used for close-up shots of small objects to capture minute details like the numbers on a barcode or intricate designs. Honor X8a also offers a 16MP selfie camera to share memories and experiences easily on social media.

Image Credit: Supplied

However, hardware is just one part of any smartphone camera’s experience. Honor X8a is packed with a host of AI imaging algorithms and software features that takes its camera up a notch. You find support for noise reduction, which helps produce flawless night photos, high-dynamic range photo-shooting options and AI presets to capture over 20 scenarios including the beach, blue skies, flowers, sunsets, sunrises and more with greater ease.

If you are creatively inclined, Honor X8a’s dual-view video recording is a life-changer. It allows you to film using the front and rear cameras together to document your memories in a unique way. You can take this up a level with Honor X8a’s micro-movie templates, which gives you five different templates to create sophisticated and cinematic videos with ease.

Stylish, compact and durable

Measuring just 7.48mm and weighing 179g, Honor X8a is extremely compact. You can carry it around with ease and the flat-edge design with smooth rounded corners gives it a stylish look. Moreover, this finish allows you to grip the devwice better, and for Honor to achieve this balance between form and function so subtly is impressive.

To cater to a wide spread of users, Honor X8a is available in three colour options, namely an all new cyan – cyan lake, silver and black. Each colour is made from unique processes but the outermost layer for all three is embedded with nanocrystal, which makes the smartphone shimmer with breathtaking colour under light. Not just that, it ensures that the device remains smooth to the touch and minimises fingerprint smudges, keeping Honor X8a clean. Like all of Honor’s products, durability on the X8a is taken care of. It has gone through a series of laboratory tests to ensure that it can keep up with small knocks and even bigger bumps.

Immersive display with superior visuals and smooth user experience

On the front, Honor X8a features a 6.7-inch FullView Display with ultra-slim 1.1mm bezels and a 90Hz refresh rate. This not only makes content more immersive but also smoother and fluid, especially compared to a 60Hz display, which is what the competition at this price point is typically equipped with. Whether you are browsing the web, watching a movie or video, the panel is more than capable. In fact, it comes with Honor’s display colour calibration technology to depict as true-to-life colours as possible.

Built into the display are also some eye care features and modes. For instance, the panel’s TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification alleviates eye strain and fatigue when using the display for extended periods of time. Algorithms to control screen brightness are also packed into the X8a display, and so are modes to help with eye comfort and reading.

To always keep the show running, Honor X8a packs a 4,500mAh battery, which can give you a full day of use for uninterrupted work, play and entertainment on the move. It also gives you 128GB of storage space with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, which is plenty for the smartphone’s Magic UI 6.1 software. This gives users access to privacy controls as well as speedy wireless file transfers across Honor devices.

Pricing and availability