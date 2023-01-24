Honor has introduced the latest in its X series, X9a with battery, design and display upgrades. It is lighter, more stylish and packed with high-end features at a fraction of the cost of a premium smartphone.

You find a top-tier 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED Curved Display on the front of X9a with ultra-slim bezels and an impressive contrast ratio. This means details are more pronounced giving you a vivid and livelier multimedia experience. Not only does this improve your movies and TV shows but it also enhances the gaming experience. The 300Hz touch sampling rate of the display helps it react to user input almost instantly, which is handy especially in fast-paced games, where clear visibility and reaction times are critical.

Honor X9a comes with additional features that further enhance the performance of the display. Its 1,920Hz Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) technology and TUV Rheinland certification make prolonged display usage safer, reducing eye fatigue. It also has a much-needed attribute, mistouch prevention, enabled by AI to avoid accidental input. But above all, Honor X9a sports the curved tempered glass solution, which makes the glass thicker than the industry standard. This means the smartphone can withstand one-metre drops and show incredible resistance to rough daily usage.

Iconic Dynamic Eye design

Image Credit: Supplied

With the Dynamic Eye design at the back, X9a has the same iconic circular camera layout as Honor’s flagship Magic series. This houses the smartphone’s camera setup in a perfect circle, encompassed by a clean rim that leaves space inside. Compared to a lot of smartphones in the market, this minimalistic yet elegant design variation makes for a unique look that is bound to turn heads.

Given its triple-camera setup, you can take a variety of pictures. The 64MP main camera helps with capturing minute detail, while the 5MP wide-angle camera enables you to capture more surrounding area. If you want to get up close and personal, the 2MP macro comes in handy. Honor has thrown in electronic image stabilisation (EIS) as well, meaning low-light photos and videos are sharper and more reliable with the X9a.

Deceptively powerful

Image Credit: Supplied

Despite being just 7.9mm thin and 175g in weight, X9a sports a large 5,100mAh battery, which supports up to two days of use, including work, play and entertainment on the go. With a 30-minute top-up, X9a can deliver 12.5 hours of video streaming, so there’s no need to worry about low battery. As for performance, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor can take care of everything you throw at the smartphone, especially with features such as RAM Turbo baked into Honor’s Magic UI 6.1 built on top of Android 12. This allows you to have multiple applications stay in memory by using a portion of the storage of X9a as RAM, giving you more flexibility when it comes to multitasking.

Pricing and availability

Honor X9a – the 256GB version – is available in the UAE at Honor online store, Axiom, Emax, Etisalat, Jumbo, KM Trading, LuLu, Nesto, and Sharaf DG for Dh1,299. Upon purchase, consumers will get free gifts including the Honor Gift Box and one-year screen protection. In addition, Honor X9a’s 128GB version is available exclusively at Honor online store and noon for Dh1,199 with free gifts including the Honor Gift Box and one-year screen protection.