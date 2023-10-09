Hisense’s new-to-market ULED X, the company’s flagship 85-inch television, brings some remarkable enhancements to the table. The 2023 CES award-winning TV, powered by a groundbreaking chipset and Mini LED X technology, boasts a premium build, featuring a sleek metal frame and thin bezels, giving it a modern and eye-catching appearance that will enhance any owner's living space.

One of the standout features of the ULED X is the significant improvement in picture quality, as it brings together outstanding performance, superior contrast, best-in-class brightness, and brilliant colour accuracy.

This improvement is thanks to the incorporation of the Mini LED X backlighting system, which offers more than 20,000 Mini-LEDs, up to 2,500 nits of peak brightness, and over 5,000 local dimming zones – a massive upgrade from previous models. All these features make it ideal for an immersive viewing experience, even in well-lit environments.

Another key feature of this TV is its Full Array Local Dimming (FALD) technology. This feature enables the TV to control the brightness levels of individual areas of the screen, resulting in deeper blacks and brighter whites that create a more dynamic and immersive viewing experience. FALD allows the TV to display more consistent images across the entire screen, making it more comfortable to the eyes, versus edge-lit TVs that only light up the edges of the screen.

Additionally, the ULED X uses AI algorithms to optimise the picture quality based on the content being displayed. If you’re watching a movie, the TV will automatically adjust the settings to provide you with a cinematic experience. In contrast, while playing games, the TV will adjust the settings to reduce input lag and provide a smooth gaming experience.

Looking at the TV's audio capabilities, the ULED X is equipped with CineStage X, a newly developed audio system with more than 80 watts of power, seven speakers, and a 4.1.2 multi-channel audio system with Dolby Atmos. The ULED X is also WiSA certified, which enables ultra-high-quality audio to be transmitted and received wirelessly—with perfect synchronisation and no perceivable latency.

The TV supports various formats, including Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, HDR10+, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It also features an ATSC 3.0 tuner for Next Gen TV and Wi-Fi 6E for cutting-edge connectivity options. Furthermore, it runs on Google TV, providing an easy-to-navigate interface, and will seamlessly integrate with Google Home devices and accounts. It also has all the most popular streaming apps, further enhancing user accessibility.

With its premium design, outstanding picture and audio quality, and modern features, the ULED X has the potential to be a game-changer in the TV industry.