The introduction of foldable smartphones has revolutionised the industry. And a pioneer that made it happen has been Samsung. Its new Galaxy Z Flip4 is designed to push the boundaries of versatility and self-expression, thereby introducing its users to unique and innovative experiences.

A phone for all your needs

Small and mighty, the Galaxy Z Flip4 is a compact full-sized device, just the right size to slip into a pocket. Its open and close form factors make it unique and multifaceted, and the option to choose different colours and create your own bespoke version for added personalisation is a nice touch.

Despite being small, the device packs a punch when it comes to durability. Its exterior features exclusive Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection whereas its hinge is protected by Armor Aluminum, Samsung’s toughest aluminum frame. Moreover, it is one of the world’s first water-resistant foldable smartphones with IPX8 certification.

Convenience at your fingertips

Leveraging its design and form factor, the Galaxy Z Flip4 is crafted for a truly hands-free experience. With Flex Mode, you can shoot the videos you have always dreamed about by taking advantage of the device’s agile angles. This means innovative group shots and selfies thanks to the 10MP selfie camera and mind-blowing perspectives with true-to-life detail on photos taken using the dual-12MP primary sensors. By partially keeping the Galaxy Z Flip4 folded, you can activate FlexCam to introduce new creative direction in your vlogs.

Image Credit: Supplied

But the innovation does not just stop there. On its exterior, Samsung’s foldable has a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen. This is useful for glancing at your notifications, quickly accessing your settings or replying to texts. You can even customise how the cover screen looks with videos, photos or your own AR emoji. The display also allows you to take high-quality selfies and videos. When using the camera in its folded state, you get to take advantage of the primary camera set-up for your selfies and videos using Quick Shot mode. And if there comes a time when you need to go hands-free, transitioning to Flex Mode is seamless and can be done without skipping a beat. With this, you can make the phone sit upright to continue your vlog or have a video call with your loved ones while on the move.

Power to get work done

When open, the Galaxy Z Flip4 features an expansive 6.7-inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display. This ensures that you have ample screen real estate for multimedia and general usage. Gaming, multitasking or both together work smoothly and seamlessly thanks to the 4nm processor powering the device, the most powerful on Samsung Galaxy foldables to date.

Power-wise, you find a 3,700mAh long-lasting battery in the device, the largest on any Galaxy Z Flip smartphone which works especially well in conjunction with the efficient hardware on-board. When low on battery, you get access to Super Fast Charging, taking the Galaxy Z Flip4 from 0 per cent to 50 per cent in about 30 minutes to keep you going. Sharing this charge with a friend or your earbuds is also possible thanks to Wireless PowerShare support.

Join the flip side

Image Credit: Supplied