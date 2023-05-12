HONOR Magic5 Pro crushes the competition by beating several industry benchmarks to deliver a flagship smartphone with significant breakthroughs in design, display, photography and performance. At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, it was the recipient of more than 40 awards in different categories and was regarded as one of the best pieces of technology on the show floor. Like every year, HONOR’s latest flagship has gone through rigorous testing behind the scenes to ensure great optics, durability and multimedia experience.

Millisecond Falcon Capture

In our fast-paced lives, we tend to want to capture moments as they come. And nothing is more annoying than missing the perfect still because of your smartphone camera’s slow shutter speed. Equipped with both powerful hardware and computational photography, the camera setup on HONOR Magic5 Pro is one of the best in the world and received DXOMARK Camera Gold Label with 152 points.

Image Credit: Supplied

Hardware-wise, the smartphone has a triple-camera setup, comprising a 50MP Wide Camera, a 50MP Ultra Wide Camera, and a 50MP Periscope Telephoto Camera. The main sensor is equipped with a large f/1.6 aperture and a 1/1.12-inch customised sensor, which brings in more light to produce images with better sharpness, exposure, dynamic range and lower glare especially in low-light conditions. Regardless of lighting, and even in the most challenging situations, pictures from the HONOR Magic5 Pro stay noise-free and clear. Impressively enough, the smartphone can do that at great speed thanks to the all-new Millisecond Falcon Capture feature, making the Magic5 Pro a device with the fastest capture speed among smartphones. This means no more missing out on a picture of your favourite car whizzing past or of a bird taking flight against a sunrise.

You can take this experience a step further during various sports with the all-new AI Motion Sensing Capture. This can intelligently select the best shot from multiple ones within 1.5 seconds before and after pressing the shutter, to ensure the best moment never passes. In fact, the Guinness World Record for the highest between-the-leg slam dunk was captured using Honor’s new AI Motion Sensing technology on the Magic5 Pro, which is a huge testament to this technology.

Image Credit: Supplied

Artificial intelligence is also a key part of the HONOR Magic5 Pro’s imaging experience thanks to the breakthrough Honor Image Engine. This uses a combination of both deep AI learning networks and algorithms to make sure that pictures do not lose detail. One example is the smartphone’s periscope telephoto sensor, which leads to better pictures in the range of 3.5-100x zoom.

Long-lasting battery

Combining a thin profile with a large battery is a challenge on any modern-day flagship smartphone. However, HONOR Magic5 Pro seems to have done it with ease. It features an 8.77mm chassis that weighs 219g and packs a 5,100mAh battery. Honor has done well to distribute the weight of the smartphone in a manner that makes it comfortable to hold for long periods of time. As far as endurance is concerned, the battery delivers one to two days of moderate to heavy usage, which for a flagship smartphone is incredibly impressive. To charge, the battery features 66W fast wired charging as well as 50W wireless charging for top-ups anywhere on the go.

Quad-curved floating display

Just like its camera, HONOR Magic5 Pro is ranked 1st when it comes to display technology by DXO Mark. On the front, you find a 6.81-inch LTPO Quad-Curved display that appears to be floating thanks to the slim bezels on all four sides. Using the panel is smooth and distraction-free courtesy of its screen refresh rate, ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, coupled with the industry-first 2,160Hz pulse-width modulation technology that decreases screen flickering. We often struggle to use our smartphones under direct sunlight and that is where Honor has scored yet another home run with the device packing a peak HDR brightness of 1,800 nits. This is possible due to a feature called Display Luminance Enhancement Technology, which makes outdoor usability a piece of cake.

Image Credit: Supplied

Of course, you benefit from other features on the device’s display such as a Quad-HD+ high resolution, great colour accuracy and leading eye protection being the industry’s first to feature TUV Rheinland’s Circadian Friendly certification, meaning it meets the highest standards. However, one thing that stands out is the display’s ability to optimise video content. Using a discrete display chipset, SDR video can be improved to HDR, and subsequently, HDR can be upscaled to HDR10+. Moreover, the chip allows you to convert a video with a low frame rate into a higher one, which works especially great on applications such as YouTube.

Verdict