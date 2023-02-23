For a creator, finding the right balance between performance, portability and outstanding features in a laptop is a must for an efficient workflow. Asus’ current range of creator laptops is the most comprehensive, offering a solution for any level in any field. This includes the Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED, Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED and Vivobook Pro 16X OLED to name a few.
Display like no other
All of Asus’ creator series of laptops offers stunning visuals. They come equipped with cinema-grade OLED displays, which provide unrivaled performance and quality. Colours are richer and more vivid compared to a traditional LCD panel, meaning the display is suited both for colour-intensive projects and content consumption. You can experience detail without having to turn up brightness, with support even for extreme contrast levels and a 0.2ms response time for blur-free visuals. Asus is able to pack in all of this technology without making the display harmful to your eyes by calibrating the colour spectrum to emit 70 per cent less blue light.
For professional creators
For those who work at the helm of their respective creative industries, Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED is perfect. It is a device that is made for creators, by creators and features top-of-the-line hardware including an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 with 8GB of dedicated VRAM. There is also support for a host of connectivity options such as an SD card reader, WiFi 6 and 100W PD charging for working on the go.
On its deck, there are two main design features that completely change how you interact with the machine. The Asus Dial gives you access to a host of tools to create content on applications such as Adobe Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Lightroom Classic and After Effects. For example, you can use the dial to scroll through your timeline, zoom into pictures or change the type of brush you are using to edit something. Moreover, you find a 130x65mm touchpad with three functional buttons on the device, allowing you to easily perform common operations such as object rotation, flipping or 360-degree viewing in popular 3D rendering software.
For advanced creators
You can take the studio with you on the road with Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED. It features a design that is built for multitasking and internals including an Intel Core i7-12700H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti with 4GB of VRAM and 16GB of DDR5 RAM. In addition to its main display, the machine has a secondary 12.7-inch ScreenPad Plus allowing for a dual-screen set-up on the go. Its tilt makes using it natural whereas touchscreen support allows for easier interaction.
Powered by the new ScreenXpert 3 software, cross screen multitasking is more efficient and intuitive. You also get seamless integration with other creative applications including Adobe Premiere, where a video’s timeline can be placed on the secondary screen to facilitate easier editing.
For everyday creators
Social media influencers, live streamers, vloggers or young musicians can take advantage of Asus’ Vivobook Pro 16X OLED to express themselves. It comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX chip alongside 32GB of DDR4 RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti with 4GB of dedicated VRAM.
In addition to its trendy design, the machine features the new innovative DialPad for intuitive creativity without boundaries. It is inspired by professional creators and is designed to enhance how you work during every part of the editing process. You can customise its controls within an application and access third-party programs via the dial. In essence, the DialPad gives you a level of control that is far beyond what is possible with just keyboard hot keys.
Pricing and availability
Asus’ line-up of machines ticks all the boxes. It employs the latest hardware along with innovative design features to streamline the workflows of all types of creators. Currently, the Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED, Zenbook Pro 14 OLED and Vivobook Pro 16X OLED are available at all leading retailers in the UAE for Dh9,999, Dh7,999 and Dh6,999 respectively.