The gaming industry has gone through exponential growth over the past decade, evolving from a niche hobby into a global cultural phenomenon. A part of this is attributed to the rise in online connectivity. However, advancements in technology have arguably played a far greater role in making gaming culture grow. Asus’ ROG series stands head and shoulders above the rest on this front, offering the most diverse of products aimed at making gaming accessible to everyone.

ROG Ally: Take your games anywhere

Focused on improving your portable gaming experience, ROG Ally is a handheld console that comes in at just 608g. It lets you play PC-grade games at a fraction of the bulk and with minimal sacrifice on performance. Up front, the device sports a 500-nit 7-inch 120Hz 1080p touchscreen with 100 per cent sRGB coverage and a 7ms response time. Specifically for on-the-go use, the display boasts a Corning DXC coating that helps with scratch resistance and better visibility in sunlight.

Powering the console is AMD’s new 4nm Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor and RDNA 3 graphics technology. Having worked closely with the chip manufacturer, Asus has been able to extract the most performance out of these internals. Whether you are playing a game of sports or a fast-paced shooter, the device does not let you down. Moreover, the chip’s efficiency along with Asus’ cooling solutions mean more optimised battery life.

The beauty about ROG Ally is that it can be used as a docked console or a powerful PC. In docked mode, you can enjoy your games on a big-screen TV with controllers to match whereas if you are looking for some serious e-sports performance, the Ally can be paired with Asus’ XG Mobile external GPU and peripherals such as a monitor, mouse and keyboard.

ROG Zephyrus G16: Game in style

If you are keen on a conventional form factor spruced up with a bit of style, ROG Zephyrus G16 is the ideal option. At 20mm, the laptop is enviably thin for the power it packs, including up to a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU and a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor. This combines extremely well with the robust set of connectivity options the machine provides and its display.

Up front, you get a choice between two screen options. You can either opt for a FHD 165Hz IPS panel or a QHD 240Hz one depending on the configuration you choose for your laptop. The latter is more suited for fast-paced gaming. However with either option, your basic needs will be satisfied. Moreover, Dolby Atmos audio support means all your games can come to life and with the display sitting on a 180-degree ErgoLift hinge, both ergonomics and cooling are covered too.

Complementing its design philosophy is the laptop’s 90Wh battery. This not only gives you all-day power but also the flexibility to not constantly be worried about running out of juice. With Type-C charging, you can use portable power packs to stay productive on the move.

ROG Strix 16: Powerful gaming

ROG Strix 16 goes above and beyond to provide a no-holds-barred gaming experience. Starting with visuals, the laptop boasts a QHD 240Hz ROG Nebula panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 500-nit brightness, 3ms response time and 100 per cent DCI-P3 coverage. This makes for a fantastic gaming experience coupled with Dolby Vision, Adaptive Sync technology and an almost bezel-less look.

Powering this, you find up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU boasting a maximum TGP of 140W with Dynamic Boost technology. This pairs with features such as Nvidia Advanced Optimus and a dedicated MUX switch for overall efficiency and standout battery life. Gaming specific features like DLSS 3 and Reflex also improve gaming experiences, with better frame rates and lower latency respectively.

To ensure consistent performance, ROG Strix 16 packs a tri-fan cooling design, seven heat pipes and a full-width heat sink. The latter’s design ensures that airflow is maximised thereby keeping internals cool. One of the three fans is responsible to keep the GPU and VRAM cool whereas the heat pipes and liquid cooling solutions in the laptop help dissipate optimally.

