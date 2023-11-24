Garmin Fenix 7 Pro – Sapphire Solar Edition

If you’re after a specialist premium multisport GPS smartwatch, Garmin has the latest Fenix 7 Pro to conquer every hour with advanced training features, 24/7 health and wellness monitoring – especially accuracy of heart rate – and up to 37 days’ battery life in smartwatch mode with solar charging, bright LED flashlight.

The ease of use and accuracy make Garmin Fenix 7 Pro a go-to pick for everything from trail running to backcountry skiing.

Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition

It’s the ultimate sports watch because of its stunning AMOLED display screen – vivid and practical for daily use as well as sports and fitness tracking. Epix Pro has a long battery life in smartwatch mode and an exceptionally accurate multi-band GPS making it worth the price and durability.

More accurate health data like HRV (heart rate variability) status, sleep monitoring, easy map downloads and bigger screen for checking maps, touch screen, satellite support, lightweight along with several other sport- and health-related features are available in this series.

Garmin Forerunner 965

If you are a fitness enthusiast who is looking for the most durable multisport smartwatch for running, Garmin forerunner 965 is the best option for you.

The main features include a 1.4-inch bright and colourful AMOLED display, up to 31 hours of battery life in GPS mode, and a lot more advanced training metrics and recovery insights.

From the moment you wake up, get a readiness score based on your sleep quality, recovery, training load. Needless to say it's your fitness soulmate.

Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar

If you are up for a tough, outdoors GPS smartwatch, add the Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar Watch to your shopping list.

The Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar is packed to the brim with features, including solar power-charging, advanced sleep monitoring, body battery, VO2 max estimation, pulse Ox (blood oxygen measurement), fitness age calculation, training status/load/effect, HRV status, and recovery time, multi-GNSS support (single band) for GPS accuracy.

Edge 1040 Solar, GPS

One of the most powerful bike computers on the market, the Garmin Edge 1040 Solar is a fully featured, top-of-the-range, solar-powered GPS unit. Ready for any bike and any type of cycling, its battery life is incomparable, its features highly customisable and the experience user-friendly.

It can go weeks without charging and help you get your best time no matter how long the event.

The major features include solar charging that adds meaningful battery life to a ride, phone-based configuration of data fields, USB-C charging, metal mounting interface, multi-band GNSS for more accurate tracking and battery life up to 45 hours in normal use.

Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale

A mighty addition to the Garmin fitness ecosystem, this smart scale is not just about what you weigh; it offers users a wealth of information beyond their real-time weight. It also measures body mass index (BMI), body fat percentage, skeletal muscle mass, bone mass, and body water percentage, as well as showing your 30-day weight trend.

The ease of setup makes it user-friendly with customised widget views. The device is Wi-Fi-enabled for tracking the metrics without being connected to the phone.

The crisp colour display provides bold, bright, crisp, information creating a surprisingly pleasant viewing experience from above. When it comes to multiple user accommodation, the Index S2 outshines most smart scales with a capacity of 16 people. Buy now.

Tacx Neo 2T Smart

Love to train in the comfort of your home? Tacx Neo 2T smart is built for you.

The device ranks among the best smart trainers due to its market-leading specs, innovative flywheel technology, add-on realism features, and the provision of detailed pedalling analysis.

The Tacx Neo 2T has superb ride quality and is packed with a top-spec for class-leading performance.

The device has smooth transitions of resistance and requires no calibration. This device can be used without a power source, and the quick folding makes it easy for storage. Buy now.

Garmin Dash Cam 67W

Go for a safe long drive with Garmin Dash Cam 67W mounted on your vehicle's windshield to record video of the road.

The dash cam records 2560x1440 resolution video at up to 60 fps. It features a wide 180-degree lens, a two-inch TFT LCD screen, a built-in GPS and G-sensor to provide locations of events and recording after an impact, and a built-in microphone to capture audio.

Sharing, viewing, and editing captured footage via the Garmin Drive app for iOS and Android is possible through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The device is small and discreet, super easy to set up and monitors cars when parked.

Garmin Tread

For all off-road adventure enthusiasts, the Tread unit is a highly accurate GPS with maps of trails, roads, public and private land and much more. Tread has the all-important SOS button built in for emergencies. The glossy screen has great contrast and crisp, clean graphics and is water-resistant.

Basic on-screen displays include speed, a variety of timekeeping metrics, and a ton of optional displays, which include things like elevation.

Garmin Echomap UHD 72SV WW W/GT56 XDCR

When you sail in this wonderful weather, the Echomap 72sv UHD chart plotter, featuring a seven-inch touchscreen and a quick-release bail mount, is easy to read even in direct sunlight. Crystal-clear images can also be displayed with the help of a transducer that allows you to see a detailed picture of the situation under and around the boat.