Beijing: Chinese handset maker Oppo is reportedly working on to offer 5G services on all smartphones in 2020 that can cost more than $420.
The handset maker's sales manager announced at an event that it is driving most of its R&D team and resources into developing 5G solutions like Cloud gaming, HD multi-person video calling, and Cloud photo storage, GSMArena reported on Friday quoting a Chinese news website named MyDrivers.
Meanwhile, the Chinese smartphone maker is looking to make India a global export hub.
Doubling the capacity will give employment to nearly 15,000 people, according to the smartphone player.
"We are strategically strengthening our presence in India by investing in talent, manufacturing, research and development. We have an ongoing investment of Rs 2,200 crore in the Greater Noida manufacturing facility and hope to make India a global export hub for OPPO," Sumit Walia, Vice President, Product and Marketing, OPPO India had told IANS in August.