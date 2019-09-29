The Chinese smartphone maker is looking to make India a global export hub

Beijing: Chinese handset maker Oppo is reportedly working on to offer 5G services on all smartphones in 2020 that can cost more than $420.

The handset maker's sales manager announced at an event that it is driving most of its R&D team and resources into developing 5G solutions like Cloud gaming, HD multi-person video calling, and Cloud photo storage, GSMArena reported on Friday quoting a Chinese news website named MyDrivers.

Meanwhile, the Chinese smartphone maker is looking to make India a global export hub.

Doubling the capacity will give employment to nearly 15,000 people, according to the smartphone player.