The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED is an evolution of the ZenBook industrial design first seen on its predecessors. It features an ErgoLift and AAS plus hinge for improved ergonomics accompanying its high-performance components. Asus’ goal with the machine is to let you get things done, not only in style, but also calmly, efficiently and with zero fuss making it the best laptop for any productivity driven work.

Inspired by the future

The chassis and lid of the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED is made of high-tech magnesium-aluminium alloy which perfectly complements its Celestial Blue finish. Furthermore, Asus’ trademark ZenBook pattern gives the laptop a modern and sophisticated appearance. Coming in at 2.34kg and 21.5mm slim, the laptop is also an improvement over the previous generation ZenBook Pro Duo 15 UX581, being both 100g lighter and 2.5mm slimmer.

Alongside this improvement in design, the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED sports an evolved ScreenPad Plus experience. It now features AAS Plus and uses a new hinge design with 3 linked structures to minimize co-axial movement. The new hinge module raises ScreenPad Plus angle by up to 9.5° and also slightly raises the back of the machine. In combination, this design ensures for 36 per-cent higher airflow. The laptop also features a new thermal design with two efficient fans and six heat pipes aiming to improve overall heat dissipation.

4K OLED display and ScreenPad Plus

There are two displays on the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED. Its primary one is a 15.6-inch 4K 3,840 x 2,160 resolution OLED touchscreen that supports a 0.2ms response time. It offers an ultra-wide colour gamut of 100 per-cent DCI-P3, low blue light emission certified from TUV Rheinland and PANTONE Validation for the most precise colour accuracy. You also find features such as a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and certified VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black for up to 500nits of highlight brightness and 0.0005nits of deep black brightness, both crucial for creators and multimedia consumption.

The other display is a 14.1-inch IPS touchscreen sporting a 3,840 x 1,100 resolution with up to 400nits of brightness and 100 per-cent sRGB colour gamut. More importantly though, this opens up a realm of possibilities when it comes to doing creative work with the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED. Asus has baked in a lot of useful features on its ScreenPad Plus, starting with a brand-new Control Center UI. Elements here offer customization options, and the general user experience is snappy.

Not only does the ScreenPad Plus double as a secondary display for enhanced productivity, especially with its window-flicking function for usage in between both displays, it also offers access to useful applications. You can use Handwriting to input text with the Asus Pen or Number Key when you are working with data and numbers. However, one stand-out application is Control Panel aimed especially at high-end creatives. This currently supports Adobe Premiere, After Effects, Photoshop and Lightroom Classic where opening either of these applications opens a corresponding panel suited to each software set. You can customize this to your preferences enabling commonly used functions such as zoom, brightness and contrast via sliders, buttons and dialers.

Ergonomic typing experience

With the ErgoLift design of the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED, you find a comfortable typing experience. The keyboard on the laptop features precise dish-shaped keys and long 1.4mm key travel for a satisfying feel. Here, you also get access to extra-useful Hotkeys and Fn keys for easy access to several features.

For those wanting an easier way to input numbers, Asus also has NumberPad 2.0. Here, the glass keypad on the right of the deck illuminates into a full-size number pad with a single touch. This is not only a productive solution but also one that solves the age-old problem of the lack of a numeric keypad on compact machines.

Unrestricted flagship performance

The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED is a real powerhouse when it comes to performance. It is equipped with up to an Intel Core i9-10980HK with 32GB of DDR4 memory and 1TB of PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD storage. In particular, the processor on-board provides up to eight computing cores and 16 threads alongside a 5.3GHz boost frequency and 16MB caches for better multitasking.

As for its GPU, you find the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics. It is based on the Nvidia Ampere architecture with CUDA Cores, RT Cores and Tensor Cores. Along with delivering powerful graphics performance, the extra RT and Tensor Cores enable amazing effects such as instant light and shadow tracking, AI model training and inference acceleration. It also works seamlessly with Nvidia Optimus technology for a good balance between battery life and performance.

The hardware side of the Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED’s battery also complements this well. You find a 92Wh cell here which offers a 22 per-cent improvement over the previous generation. You can top up via the proprietary charging input on the machine which is part of the selection of I/O available including an HDMI 2.0 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 2 port and two Type-C USB Thunderbolt 3 ports. Wireless connectivity is also ensured thanks to both WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 support.

