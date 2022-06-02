The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition is a very special laptop that commemorates the 25th anniversary of the first Asus laptop sent into space. It features a distinct design with space-themed graphics and special hardware features to help you start your voyage of cosmic discovery and exploration.

Inspired by space

Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition is heavily influenced and inspired by the history of space travel. It is made of an aluminium alloy finished in a Zero-G Titanium colour that ensures both military-grade and space-grade reliability and durability. The Space-Grade standard SMC-S-016A helps with rough usage whereas the vibration and temperature tests ensure optimal performance under any circumstances, even in a space capsule as a homage to the first Asus laptop in space.

There are various design elements on the laptop that draw from the MIR Space Station and include hints of morse code. For example, the arched lines and Latin morse code on the lid symbolise the look of a space capsule which also continue over to the palm-rest area of the laptop. Here, you find Asus’ ErgoSense backlit keyboard with an ErogLift hinge design for better ergonomics when typing and improved heat dissipation. The keys sport a 1.4mm travel and a design language that suits the overall theme of the machine.

Exclusive ZenVision display

In addition to the laptop’s design elements, the lid of the Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition features an exclusive ZenVision display, inspired by a datasheet of a spaceship. This is a 3.5-inch OLED panel that supports a 256 x 64-pixel resolution and a 150-nit brightness.

What you see on this display can be customised via the MyAsus software. You can activate smart notifications, which will display the time, date and how much battery life the laptop has left. Moreover, the display can also show a business card, an animation or a custom message.

14-inch 2.8K OLED display

The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition features up to a 14-inch 2.8K OLED HDR 16:10 touchscreen display with a 2,880 x 1,800-pixel resolution, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, a 0.2ms response time and a peak brightness of 550 nits. These features in combination with the screen’s deep black brightness mean brighter and more detailed multimedia experiences. For example, darker scenes in movies will tend to have additional depth allowing you to get truly immersed in the experience.

This is helped further by the panel’s ultrawide colour gamut of 100 per-cent DCI-P3, HDR content support, Pantone validation and VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification. Typically, Asus’ OLED panels ensure true-to-life colours, clarity at low brightness and extreme contrast with this panel being no different. It is versatile for tasks like content consumption or professional work. And quite impressively, despite offering some of the best display performance on a laptop, the screen emits 70 per-cent less harmful blue light, thereby adhering to the highest safety and quality standards given its TUV Rhineland certification.

Of course, no multimedia experience is complete without audio and here too, the experience is carefully tuned by experts from the Asus Golden Ear team and certified by audio specialists at Harman Kardon. The dual speakers on the machine also support Dolby Atmos which provides an all-new listening experiences that lets users hear music, movies or podcasts with more detail, perfect clarity and lifelike spatial separation.

Impressive specifications

To back its looks, the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition comes with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 H-series processors with Performance and Efficient cores. The Performance cores are meant for compute-intensive workloads like 3D design whereas the Efficient cores help with image rendering and multitasking. Alongside this, the laptop features 16GB of 4,800MHz LPDDR5 memory, 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage and an array of ports.

You can take advantage of two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports for up to 40Gbps data transfer, a standard HDMI 2.0 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an audio combo jack and a microSD card reader. This selection also enables connectivity with multiple displays of up to 8K resolution for enhanced multitasking and productivity.

With us adopting on-the-go lifestyles, it is important that our laptops stay powered through the day. Inside the Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, you find a 63Wh battery to do just that. It is bundled with a 100W Type-C charger however you can charge the laptop with a range of Power Delivery (PD) certified USB Type-C chargers or even power banks.

Pricing and availability