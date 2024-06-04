ASUS unveiled its latest technological innovations and demonstrated its commitment to AI at the Always Incredible launch event for Computex 2024 in Taipei. The event showcased the company’s latest AI-supported innovations, focusing on Copilot+ PCs launched across its product portfolio from everyday AI to advanced AI. These PCs are a new computing-enabled advanced AI capabilities category with a 45+ TOPS NPU AI engine. ASUS Co-CEO Samson Hu also used the occasion to introduce the company’s Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities. AI strategy. The strategy entails making AI accessible everywhere for everyone and creating endless possibilities from the cloud to the edge and everywhere in between.

Speaking at the event, Hu underscored the company's intent to lead the charge in driving the AI revolution: "To ensure our success, we’ve created our comprehensive Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities. AI strategy is designed to weave AI into every aspect of our business while maintaining our commitment to sustainability. ASUS is helping lead the way to make AI accessible everywhere for everyone and make sure that everybody can benefit from the possibilities guaranteed by AI.”

The event highlight was ZenBook S 16, a super-slim and ultra-light OLED laptop with a premium chassis featuring the exclusive Ceraluminum, a high-tech ceramic hybrid material in various nature-inspired colors. Despite its ultrathin design, it also delivers a huge leap in performance, featuring up to the latest AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor. Another event highlight was the latest creator solutions from the ASUS ProArt portfolio, complementing the focus on AI advancements, including new laptops, displays, and peripherals. The new ProArt laptops are designed to empower users to create smarter, faster, and anywhere. The rugged yet lightweight design allows users to unleash creativity wherever life story goes. ASUS exclusive AI apps, such as StoryCube, MuseTree, and ProArt Creator Hub, help enhance AI-powered creative workflows to facilitate the creative process. The ProArt P16 clamshell laptop and ProArt PX13 convertible comes with an up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics. The efficient NPU can handle up to 50 TOPS, while the powerful RTX GPU can deliver up to 321 TOPS for more demanding creator AI tasks. The ProArt PZ13 is an IP52-rated, military-grade-tested detachable laptop powered by the latest AI-enabled Snapdragon X processor, making creativity accessible everywhere.

If you are searching for your first Copilot+ PC, ASUS has introduced the Vivobook S 15 (S5507) powered by the Snapdragon® X Elite. This device is the exclusive Copilot+ PC with Windows AI features to enhance the user's work and play experience. It is now open for pre-order on major retailers in the UAE & GCC countries from June 1st to June 19th for early buyers. Prices start at 5,499 AED. Starting June 20th, the Vivobook S 15 will be available in stores, so make sure not to miss out.

ASUS also unveiled the ASUS TUF A16 and TUF A14, two stylish and portable gaming laptops packed with up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs. With high-refresh-rate G-SYNC displays, Dolby Atmos audio, and advanced connectivity, these laptops are designed for immersive and seamless gaming.

Additionally, on the sidelines of the event, ASUS unveiled the ZenBook S14 and ExpertBook P5. The ExpertBook P5 is designed for professionals and small office environments. The two laptops are powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, Intel’s flagship SoC for the next generation of AI PCs.

The ZenBook S16, ProArt P16, and PX13, all powered by up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, are now available for pre-order at Asus.com.

A comprehensive new AI strategy: Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities

ASUS is spearheading the AI revolution with a forward-thinking strategy encompassing every facet of its business. Drawing on extensive experience and formidable partnerships with industry giants like AMD, NVIDIA, Microsoft, Intel, and Qualcomm, ASUS is poised to lead the charge into this new era. The Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities. strategy presented by Samson Hu during the event is a comprehensive approach aimed at seamlessly integrating AI into all aspects of operations, while still upholding the company’s commitment to sustainability. This strategy spans cloud and supercomputing services, edge devices, LLMs, and smart applications, to democratize AI accessibility worldwide.

At the heart of the strategy are enterprise solutions, notably robust AI servers that serve as the backbone for training and inference processes. Leveraging computing power and LLM model-enhancement support, ASUS facilitates the development of diverse applications, from smart healthcare, via smart manufacturing to smart retail and beyond.

ASUS is not just embracing the AI revolution, it wants to be a driving force motivated by purpose and innovation. Its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions across enterprise and consumer markets underscores its vision of becoming a true Total Solutions Provider, delivering transformative AI experiences to people worldwide.

The age of AI-assisted personal computing is here

At the event, the spotlight was clearly on the emergence of AI PCs. ASUS became the first company to introduce a complete lineup of Copilot+ PCs, the fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs ever. These PCs are a new category of computing enabled by a completely reimagined Windows designed for AI. The key to these PCs is 40+ TOPS NPUs, which deliver exciting new experiences for productivity, creativity, and communication. ASUS worked closely with partners such as AMD, Intel, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Qualcomm to be the first company to deliver a premium AI experience across its whole product portfolio, from everyday AI to advanced AI, including premium, creator, and mainstream solutions.

These devices integrate artificial intelligence into hardware and software, revolutionizing performance and user experiences. AI PCs’ capacity to process data directly on the device distinguishes them from traditional PCs, enhancing privacy and security. By minimizing reliance on cloud-based services, sensitive information stays protected from potential breaches. This local processing safeguards personal data and enables faster responses and offline functionality, even in areas with poor internet connectivity. AI PCs represent a new era where privacy, efficiency, and performance converge, reshaping the computing landscape. With Microsoft’s new AI features, such as Recall and Cocreator in Microsoft Paint, the devices are bound to revolutionize how people use PCs completely. The new AI features will be coming to ASUS Vivobook S 15 on June 20, with the rest of the models receiving a free update to Copilot+ PC experiences when available.

On the product side, ASUS is empowering users by introducing groundbreaking software features designed to revolutionize users' digital experience, with a special emphasis on creator solutions. The first of these applications, StoryCube, is a one-stop AI multimedia library poised to transform how users organize and access their photos and videos. With StoryCube, navigating through the digital library becomes effortless as AI algorithms intelligently categorize and manage assets, making retrieval a breeze.

The second application, MuseTree, is the ultimate Generative AI tool, set to unleash creativity like never before. With MuseTree, creating captivating images becomes a seamless process as the power of AI generates stunning visuals tailored to the user’s individual preferences. For seasoned artists or aspiring creators, MuseTree opens up a world of possibilities for crafting visually stunning content.