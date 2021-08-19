Sleek and ultra-slim! This is the Asus ROG M16 Video Credit: Vaibhav Pradip | GN Reach

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 is the first gaming laptop to feature a 4-sided super narrow bezel display. It combines its sleek and ultra slim design with high-end hardware enabling pro-level content creation and smooth competitive play.

Top level performance and design

Housed in the ROG Zephyrus M16 is a powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H CPU with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics. This is accompanied by up to 32GB of DDR-3200 RAM and 2TB of ultrafast PCIe Gen 4 storage. In combination with Asus’ specialized cooling solutions, the hardware on-board makes everyday work and multitasking faster.

Image Credit: Supplied

The streamlined design of the laptop allows an expansive 16:10 16-inch display to fit on a 15-inch chassis. With a 94 per-cent screen-to-body ratio, the up to WQXGA 165Hz display with a 3ms response time is immersive and deep. Its high refresh rate makes high-FPS gamely richer whereas its Pantone validation and 100 per-cent DCI-P3 coverage is ideal for creatives. For serious multimedia and HDR consumption, the display also supports Dolby Vision.

On the exterior, the ROG Zephyrus M16 sports an asymmetrical dot matrix design made with a precision CNC milling process. This creates perfectly spaced perforations across an incredibly compact area. You will find prismatic film here too, adding a subtle but striking shimmering effect against the chassis. Like many of Asus’ premium laptops, this one features an ErgoLift hinge. Given this design, you can take advantage of a full 180-degree range of movement for usage at the most convenient angle.

Image Credit: Supplied

Ease of use

In order to maintain a low profile, you find a new Stealth Type keyboard on the ROG Zephyrus M16. This keeps keystrokes under 30dB and uses Overstroke technology which lowers each key’s actuation point for effortless input. Navigation is also smoother and easier with a 20 per-cent larger touchpad that is more accurate and precise.

Image Credit: Supplied

Asus has focused on ensuring that the laptop serves to ensure that users stay connected. Naturally, you get solid variety of I/O ports including Type-C USB Thunderbolt 4 with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0 to charge the 90Whr battery at up to 100W. There are also three Type-A USB 3.2 ports and a microSD card. Wireless connectivity is also no issue thanks to Bluetooth 5.1 and WiFi 6. In fact, this serves as a good compliment to the laptop’s Dolby Atmos powered six-speaker setup, two-way AI noise cancellation technology during video calls and the 3DNR camera for reduced noise from the laptop’s web-camera in low-light environments.

Image Credit: Supplied

Pricing and availability