Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series Video Credit: Vaibhav Pradip

A new era of laptops begins today featuring the Nvidia Ampere architecture, with the launch of Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 powered by GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs.

Esports Laptops that Play at 240+ FPS

Nearly three-quarters of laptop gamers play esports, spurring the popularity of high-refresh-rate laptops, sales of which doubled last year. Over half of the new GeForce RTX 30 Series laptops will offer 240Hz or higher refresh rates.

With the performance of the GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, gamers will be able to play at 240 frames per second across top titles like Overwatch, Rainbow Six, Valorant and Fortnite. And with Nvidia Reflex, gamers can achieve sub-20ms system latency, enabling them to play their absolute best.

Customise the laptop’s Armour Caps to personalise how it looks Image Credit: Vaibhav Pradip

Third-Gen Max-Q Tech Delivers Optimal Power and Performance

The third generation of Max-Q technologies uses AI and new system optimizations to make high-performance gaming laptops faster and better than ever. These include:

● Dynamic Boost 2.0: Traditionally, gaming laptops set the power for the CPU and GPU. Yet, games and creative apps are dynamic, and demands on the system change from frame to frame. With Dynamic Boost 2.0, AI networks balance the power between the CPU, GPU and now, GPU memory, depending on where it is needed the most — constantly optimizing for maximum performance.

● WhisperMode 2.0: Delivering a new level of acoustic control for gaming laptops, WhisperMode has been reengineered from the ground up and is custom built into each laptop. Once the desired acoustics are selected, WhisperMode 2.0’s AI-powered algorithms manage the CPU, GPU, system temperatures and fan speeds to deliver great acoustics at the best possible performance.

● Nvidia DLSS: Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling uses AI and RTX Tensor Cores to deliver up to 2x the performance at the same power. For a single 1440 frame, a GPU needs to calculate almost 4 million pixels. Nvidia DLSS requires only a fraction of the pixels, which improves efficiency and increases performance.

Design and build

You find an athletic style to the esports oriented Strix series. It features clean cuts across its lid, showing off Asus’ signature style. The lid also comes updated with a sleek dot matrix design created with precise electroplating and a fingerprint-resistant nano coating. Visually, this adds a touch of shimmer to the machine. In order to further reinforce the G733, its lid is capped with aluminum.

On the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733, Asus has also added customizable Armour Caps to add a pop of color to your chassis. Two extra color options come with the device, allowing you to switch up its look at any time. For a fully customized touch, you can also use a 3D printing template to create a cap of your own.

With this being a gaming machine, RGB-lighting takes utmost precedence, customizable via Aura Sync. This year’s wraparound light bar has a higher LED density which even illuminates the three front edges of the chassis. There are additional LEDs beneath the display which adds a diffused bezel glow on deck. Speaking of the deck, the soft-touch paint across the keyboard and palm rest minimizes smudges and fingerprints to stay clean and stylish throughout the day. The translucency in the keyboard deck allows for a cyberpunk inspired look whereas the matte finish helps it stay cool throughout extended gaming.

Image Credit: Vaibhav Pradip

Performance

When it comes to gaming, the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 can power through anything since to comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. Nvidia powers the world’s fastest laptops for gamers and creators, all made possible by award-winning GeForce RTX GPUs - and our favorite GeForce RTX laptops, are the ultimate powerhouses with the fastest performance and most realistic graphics.

Everything from esports to AAA gaming runs fast and fluid on the GPU. Built on Ampere, Nvidia’s 2nd generation RTX architecture, the RTX 30 series GPUs combine new streaming multiprocessors with 2nd generation RT cores and 3rd generation Tensor cores to enable the most realistic ray-traced graphics and advanced AI features.

This offers the most hyper-realistic visuals with high resolution details with “RayTracing” technology, delivering the “highest FPS” for competitive gaming, reducing latency with “Reflex Technology”, and further reducing stutter maximizing the game performance and improving image quality using DLSS technology - and from a creator’s perspective, Nvidia Studio Ready laptops with GeForce RTX GPUs, help creators work faster and smarter as they are purposely designed with specs optimized for their apps and workflows, not to mention additional features like Nvidia Broadcast, and RTX voice for streamers, and many more.

Pairing with this incredible graphics processor is the latest AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, which is built using the cutting-edge 7nm fabrication process. The 8-core CPU is designed to deliver the most immersive gaming experience you can get on a laptop. With it capable of activating up to 16 parallel threads, you can keep on top of heavy workloads like streaming, multitasking and more. Bolstered by ROG Intelligent Cooling and factory applied Liquid Metal, the unlocked CPU can even be overclocked for faster performance.

Windows 10 runs the show here, alongside 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory for better multitasking and 2TB PCIe4 SSD storage. This enables gamers to switch gears between the latest AAA titles, streaming and chatting with teammates without missing a beat whereas serious power users and creators can run every program they need at once for peak productivity.

Display and keyboard

To match the internals on the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733, it is equipped with the world’s fastest laptop display with a 300Hz/3ms panel that lets you experience the game with tournament-level fluidity. The panel features Adaptive-Sync technology, 100 per-cent sRGB coverage and an 85 per-cent screen-to-body ratio. Pairing with this, you find quad-speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The two tweeters and two woofers powered by Smart Amp offer richer and more immersive sound without losing detail.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733’s optical mechanical switches on the laptop’s keyboard actuate nearly instantaneously and much faster than standard alternatives. This enables a more responsive input, superior accuracy and extreme durability. With a 1.9mm travel distance, you get added comfort while the curved key caps keep your fingers centered. You can also use Aura Sync to customize the user experience here with per-key illumination.

Lastly, there is the touchpad. This is an 85 per-cent larger trackpad than previous generations for improved everyday comfort and usability. The spacious layout helps with precision and gestures when you are navigating. You also find a matte finish to the glass pad which adds strength and a silky-smooth feel when in operation.

There is a great selection of ports on the rear of the machine Image Credit: Vaibhav Pradip

Cooling technology

Asus’ Intelligent Cooling solution relies on both hardware and software on its gaming machines. The Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series is no different. As far as hardware is concerned, you find liquid metal compound from Thermal Grizzly which increases performance up to 10 per-cent compared to standard thermal paste. You also find upgraded Arc Flow fans for increased airflow that reduce turbulence and maximize airflow efficiency. The way Asus has managed cooling and its Thermal Module also allows the machine to stay cool at its crucial inputs, such as near the trackpad or the WASD keys whereas its Self-Cleaning Cooling 2.0 helps keep dust from accumulating.

On top Asus’ hardware solutions, you can rely on software Intelligent Cooling solutions too. With 0dB technology, the cooling system switches off all fans and dissipates heat passively. This lets you concentrate on important tasks and immerse yourself in movies. If your CPU or GPU temperatures increase, the fans automatically switch on again. You also find Dynamic Boost 2.0 to efficiently switch power between the CPU and GPU.

Connectivity and battery

There is a good suite of I/O on the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series, starting with a Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 port supporting DisplayPort 1.4 and USB Power Delivery. You also find three Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports to connect your gaming gear, an HDMI 2.0b port to connect a 4K monitor or TV at up to 60Hz and 3.5mm audio jack. For your internet needs, you can either opt for a wired connection via the RJ45 LAN port or a wireless connection thanks to WiFi 6.

For power on the go, you find a high capacity 90Wh battery on the Strix Scar G733. This can be extended further with support for Type-C charging from compatible power banks and smaller Type-C adapters up to 100W, giving you added convenience.

Pricing and availability