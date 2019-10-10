As of now, Sony's DualShock 4 has not appeared on Apple.com

San Francisco: Apple has started selling Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Controller in its online stores, after adding support for the gamepad in the latest software updates for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and the Mac.

The controller, spotted by MacRumors on Wednesday, costs $59.95. It is now available on both Apple's and Microsoft's websites.

As of now, Sony's DualShock 4 has not appeared on Apple.com.

The Cupertino-based company has also introduced support for the PlayStation 4's gamepad with iOS 13, iPadOS, tvOS 13 and macOS Catalina.

According to earlier reports, Microsoft was expected to introduce a mini Xbox priced around $60, especially for its Project xCloud.

Project xCloud is a vision for game-streaming technology that was introduced in October 2018 to complement Microsoft's console hardware and to give gamers more choices.