Video Credit: Vaibhav Pradip

Oppo’s all-5G Reno5 series comes with Reno5 Pro 5G, Reno5 5G and Reno5 Z 5G with each smartphone equipped to deliver industry-leading camera performance, advanced gaming capabilities and fast charging technologies.

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G: The all-out flagship

The flagship of Oppo’s Reno5 series lineup, the Reno5 Pro 5G embodies the company’s tradition of ultra-sleek form and imaginative design. It comes in at just 7.99mm thin and 184g featuring an upgraded Reno Glow process in its Galactic Silver and Starlight Black colors. This fingerprint-resistant finish gives the smartphone a matte texture alongside a sparkling diamond-like shimmer on the glass back cover for added grip.

Image Credit: Vaibhav Pradip

On the front of the Reno5 Pro 5G, you find a 6.5-inch 90Hz FHD+ display. The AMOLED 3D curved panel is vibrant, colorful and ideal for an immersive multimedia experience paired with stereo speakers. Thanks to its peak brightness of 1,100nits, using the smartphone under the direct summer sunlight of Dubai is also not a problem.

Of course, to power the usage experience, you find top-end hardware on the Reno5 Pro 5G. Inside, it comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G chip coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. This means multitasking and demanding activities on the Reno5 Pro 5G are a breeze. Coupled with ColorOS 11.1, software optimizations such as the always-on display, gesture support and Google Lens make it on the flagship smartphone, ultimately boosting your productivity. Furthermore, this hardware and software allows for high-end gaming without any sacrifice.

Oppo has also made sure to empower users with the necessary tools required to express themselves on the Reno5 series. In particular, the Reno5 Pro 5G sports a quad-camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX 766 camera, a 16MP Ultra Wide-angle camera, a 13MP Telephoto camera and a 2MP Macro camera. In combination with the smartphone’s All-Pixel Omni Focus, you get superior photos and videos. However, with Oppo’s Live HDR and Ultra Night Video algorithms, you can also enhance video quality in backlit and dim-light scenes respectively. For your selfies, you find a 32MP hole-punch camera on the front.

Capping off the experience is the battery on the Reno5 Pro 5G. It features a 4,500mAh cell with Oppo’s SuperVOOC 2.0 65W charging, giving you a full battery in 35 minutes.

Image Credit: Vaibhav Pradip

Oppo Reno5 5G: The middle-ground

Much of the Oppo Reno5 5G is borrowed from its higher-end sibling. For instance, it features a similar design finish at 7.9mm and 172g. However, on the front, it sports a smaller 6.4-inch 90Hz FHD+ panel. This is a flat panel with a peak brightness of 750nits but still retains colors and vibrancy when it comes to multimedia due to its AMOLED nature.

Inside, you find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G chip alongside 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. With the same ColorOS 11.1 software, you get largely a similar user experience on a budget. But while the front houses the same 32MP selfie camera, the rear sports a different quad-camera system. Here, you find a 64MP main camera, alongside an 8MP Ultra Wide-angle camera, a 2MP Macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. You will still benefit from Oppo’s AI enhancements here as well as Dual-view video, a feature that uses both the front and rear cameras to simultaneously capture video footage. This allows you to share your experiences intuitively and is part of the entire Reno5 series.

To power you through the day, the Reno5 5G offers a 4,300mAh complete with Oppo’s SuperVOOC 2.0 65W charging experience.

Image Credit: Vaibhav Pradip

Oppo Reno5 Z 5G: For GenZ

The youngest member of the Reno5 family, the Reno 5 Z 5G is designed to celebrate the dynamic vibes of the rising GenZ. It features a 7.8mm chassis at 173g, making it one of the thinnest 5G phones available. On the front, it houses a 6.43-inch 60Hz FHD+ AMOLED display. Oppo’s aim with the Reno5 Z 5G is to empower anybody with its flagship smartphone experience, regardless of budget.

It is equipped with the Dimensity MediaTek 800U 5G chip with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This empowers high-end gaming and smooth multitasking with all of Oppo’s ColorOS 11.1 features available. Likewise, you can also take advantage of the smartphone’s quad-camera setup with a 48MP main, 8MP Ultra Wide-angle, 2MP Macro and 2MP Mono camera equipped with AI algorithms such as Ultra Night Video and features like Dual-view video, where you can also use the 16MP selfie camera.

In addition to its all-day battery life found throughout the Reno5 series, the 4,310mAh cell supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0.

Image Credit: Vaibhav Pradip

Pricing and availability