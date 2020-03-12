Six reasons why the HP Neverstop Laser is the best printer on the market now

When time is of the essence, every minute spent fiddling about with the office printer is a minute wasted, and a minute that could have been used to convert a sales lead. This is particularly true for start-ups and small businesses, where multi-tasking is commonplace and cost savings are prized.

HP’s Neverstop Laser printer is designed specifically for this environment, with innovative technology that recasts this humble office workhorse as a business partner. The product is a response to challenges facing business owners today. More than 50 per cent of small businesses around the world who were polled in a 2019 Edelman Intelligence survey for HP say their business cannot operate without an office printer, saying that they expect it to step up to the role of technology associate.

Now available for purchase, the HP Neverstop Laser is a rapid-reload smart laser printer that unlocks efficiencies for entrepreneurs who don’t want to waste time on interruptions.

With the first quick-refill toner tank system, the Neverstop Laser handles high volumes at low unit costs, allowing small business owners to stay in their business flow while getting the most value from their printer – thanks to a number of market innovations in this sleek package.

Expect 10x more efficiency

At a time when the highest-volume posts on LinkedIn talk about efficiency and productivity, the HP Neverstop Laser packs a punch from the get-go. It was conceived specifically for homes and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in emerging markets that print primarily black and white pages, but want the professional quality of laser printing. HP’s first toner tank lets users get up to 5,000 pages right out of the box before it becomes truly necessary to put in a new toner reload kit. That’s up to nearly 10 times more pages than in-class HP lasers, internal tests show. Those printouts stack up quickly, too, with a speed of 20PPM (pages per minute) for A4 sheets and 22 PPM for 8’x11’ documents.

It’s up to 80% more cost-effective

Small businesses want to have products and printing capabilities that are affordable. The HP Neverstop Laser addresses this pain point directly: the printer also delivers up to 85% savings on original HP Toner Cartridge costs. Overall, it also has a long life, with the HP Original Imaging Drum able to last for up to 20,000 pages, far exceeding the life of other imaging drums in this class of product. The aim is to provide a product that never runs out of supply.

Toner changes take only 15 seconds

Another major pain point for customers is reloading printer cartridges. With the HP Neverstop Laser, restoring toner levels takes just 15 seconds, thanks to a progressive toner reload kit. Not only can you change toner kits quickly and without a mess, but the process is also hassle-free. Slide the protective lid over the top of the printer, screw in a toner refill and push down. Then simply go back to what you were doing earlier, without so much as breaking your train of thought. A nugget for office equipment geeks: creating the simple, reliable reloading process in a cost-effective printer design was HP’s most difficult R&D problem.

The mobile office comes a whole lot closer

Does a product even exist if there’s no app for it? Luckily users of the HP Neverstop Laser will never need to answer such philosophical questions. The HP Smart App lets SME teams work anytime, anywhere and enables the printing, scanning and sharing of documents on the go. The app, available on iOS and Android, comes with a number of functions, from easy set-up to painless printing from your smartphones, tablets or laptops. It offers access to HP Smart Task, so you can digitise and organise business documents with just one command. You also have the option of scanning documents using your smartphone, so you don’t have to rely on the flatbed alone.

Its market-leading design is apparent

You know you’ve got a state-of-the-art gadget on your hands when its designers have a number of patents pending. With 18 months in research and development, the HP Neverstop Laser was tested, fixed, and re-tested innumerable times so as to pass the same quality suites as any LaserJet design. But the clean and elegant form factors ensure it’s not out of place even on a CEO’s desk: a cube engine, soft-sided base and stacked layers are complemented by soft, rounded touchpoints in areas of frequent interactions so as to encourage engagement.

Sustainable printing just got a massive boost