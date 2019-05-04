Dhows participate in the 29th Al Gaffal traditional dhow race near the island of Sir Bu Nair. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

The waters from Sir Bu Nair Island to the Burj Al Arab were dotted with white sails yesterday as the 29th Al Gaffal traditional dhow race got under way.

The race featuring 60-foot dhows started in 1991 with only 53 participants, but this year saw 131 participants — the largest in the race’s history.

Despite the rigours of guiding their boats for over 10 hours using just wind and muscle power, participants looked fresh and excited at the finish line.

The race was established in honour of brave Emirati pearl divers, who played a key role in the development of Dubai as an international trading port.

By taking part in the race, younger generations are helping keep old skills and traditions alive.

Staff photographer Ahmed Ramzan captures the action:

Al Shaqi team skippered by Khalaf Buti Musabeh Al Gashish took top honours in boat 96. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

The 29th Al Gaffal traditional dhow sailing race began near the island of Sir Bu Nair towards Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

The boats headed east for 23 nautical miles to a checkpoint at Moon Island before turning southeast and heading to the finish line near the Burj Al Arab. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Participants faced the biggest challenges while passing the Dhuleima stretch, which is considered a dead zone for racers. It took them nearly three hours to clear it. Participants sang songs to keep the morale high. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News