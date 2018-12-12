Reiterer was thrilled with the way his jet ski has remained consistent after all the mechanical issues he faced at last weekend’s Kings Cup in Pattaya City, Thailand. “In the end it has been a good battle and I am pleased to see my jet ski perform at its best. I am now on the cusp of a double — win the Grand Prix of Sharjah and take a second world title and I believe I can make this happen to cap a fantastic year for me and for the Victory Team,” the 26-year-old Austrian said.