UAE Team Emirates took a fine victory on Stage 2 of the Tour de Langkawi with Sebastian Molano proving the quickest on the stage from Kuala Klawang to Raub (178.9km).
The Colombian emerged in the last 200m, finding a gap in what was a tricky bunch gallop to time it to perfection, claiming the first ever victory for UAE Team Emirates in the Malaysian race.
Hectic sprint
Molano: “I’m really pleased to take this victory, the first for me and team here in Malaysia. The team worked really well all day. It was a bit of a hectic sprint but I saw a gap on the right-hand side on the final straight and I went for it and it paid-off. It’s been long end of year with the Vuelta and the Olympics so to still find form is something very satisfying.”
Tomorrow is set to be a day for the climbers with over 2850 metres packed into the stage from Putrajaya to Genting Highlands (123.7km).
Stage 2 results:
1. Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) 4:09:20
2. Craig Wiggins (ARA Pro Racing) s.t
3. Gleb Syritsa (Astana) s.t
General Classification after stage 2:
1. Gleb Syritsa (Astana) 7:52:49
2.Erlend Blikra (Uno-X) +8’’
3.Jambaljamts Sainbayar (Terrenganu Polgon) s.t
7.Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates) +13’’