Sharjah won archery gold at AWST 2020 Image Credit: Organisers

Sharjah: Sportswomen competing in the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST 2020) continued to deliver high-level performances on Tuesday, while emirati athletes claimed gold in archery.

On the final day of the archery competitions, the top spots on the Team Olympic round finals were dominated by GCC clubs. The Sharjah Women’s Sports Club archery team consisting of Maha Al Hosani, Amna Al Awadi and Hassa Al Awadi, clinched the gold medal, Al Bahrain Club bagged silver and Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Club took bronze.

In the Individuals Olympic round, Bahrain clinched the gold and bronze, by Mariam Issa Najm and Sara Marzouq respectively. The silver was claimed by Iraqi archer Rand Al Mashanadi.

Sharjah Women’s Sports Club won their first basketball match against Saudi’s Elite Athletes Club yesterday 85–62.

Al Wasl Club were also on the victory march in the volleyball, beating Bahrain’s Al Ahli Club 76–60.