Dubai: General Directorate of Residency & Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) women’s team won bowling competition title in the 10th edition of Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament at Dubai International Bowling Center in Al Mamzar.
Reem Jamal of GDRFA won the first place in the locals’ category, followed by her colleague Asmaa Al Suwaidi in second place, while Shaikha Jasim of Dubai Police finished third.
In expatriates’ category, Roella Marcia of Fem Advisory Consulting won the first place, followed by Marvik Africano of Christian Dior in the second place and Jason Belluzzo from Cash Cars third.
Cycling competition begins
The current edition of the tournament, organised by Dubai Sports Council (DSC), sees the participation of over 1,000 women competitors from various governmental, semi-governmental & private sectors. They compete in 10 disciplines, namely: bowling, running, cycling, paddle tennis, CrossFit, squash, badminton, volleyball, table tennis and chess & e-sports. The event concludes on November 21.
Meanwhile, the cycling competition began at the Meydan Bike Track on Wednesday. Contestants are classified into two categories: amateur locals (20km) and open category (30km). The five-day paddle tennis will begin at the Padel Point Club on Thursday. The participants are also classified into two categories (locals’ category & open category).