Dubai: The countdown to the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup has started with Tecno Mobile hosting a football training camp for children at Brighton College Dubai over the weekend. The Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup witnesses almost 2,000 youngsters from around the world play in the UAE for what has become the biggest youth football tournament in the Middle East.

As one of the sponsors of Manchester City, the Tecno Mobile camp brought together over 90 young football enthusiasts from different backgrounds to develop their football skills and inspire their athletic and in-game capabilities under supervision of Manchester City coaches.

The training camp was part of Tecno’s ongoing commitment to encourage youth in the UAE and around the world to adopt a healthy lifestyle through fitness and competitive spirit. “Tecno’s association with Manchester City is a testament of the company’s effort to nurture grassroot football across the world,” Simon Hewitt, Head of Football Operations at City Football Services, noted.

“We are currently accepting more young players into both Abu Dhabi and Dubai ahead of the summer and would say to anyone who wants to get involved to get in touch,” he added.