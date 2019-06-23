Kristoff, Bystrom renew contract with UAE Team Emirates

We are setting out an important growth path for the team, CEO says

Dubai: UAE Team Emirates’ Alexander Kristoff & Sven Erik Bystrom have both committed a further two years to UAE Team Emirates and will now ride for the team until the end of the 2021 World Tour season.

Kristoff has been one of the standout performers since joining the team in 2018, picking up five wins in his debut season including the final stage of the 2018 Tour de France. This season has seen another fine return, with the former European Champion picking up four race victories; his most recent at the GP du canton d’Argovie.

“I’m happy to have renewed for another two years. I feel at home here and the atmosphere in the team is great. I hope that the next two years will bring good things both for me and for the team,” Kristoff said.