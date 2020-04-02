Ian Poulter Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: With all sporting action stopped due to the coronavirus outbreak, Ryder Cup star and DP World global ambassador Ian Poulter hosted the first-of-its-kind digital DP World coaching session where he shared his tips for success in the game.

The inclusive golf session, which was dedicated to the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) and Dubai Heights Academy’s aspiring golfers, was hosted on Poulter’s Instagram page and will be accessible to the general public through DP World and Poulter’s channels.

Global trade enabler DP World is working with its global ambassador and EGF to make golf accessible to budding golfers who currently do not have access to the golf course as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. “I am excited to partner with DP World on the first series of digital coaching clinics. During this time of uncertainty and self-isolation, ideas and innovations are presenting themselves in golf around the world and with the right partnerships we can lend our support in order to help nurture the next generation of players,” said Poulter, who was joined on Instagram live by his son Josh who shared simple tips for an effortless golf swing.

Earlier this year, Poulter took time out of his European Tour schedule to surprise a group of young golfers when he attended one of the coaching clinics being hosted by DP World. ‘The Postman’ delivered coaching tips to a group of children with mixed physical and intellectual disabilities as part of DP world’s ongoing inclusion programme, which aims to open up golf to people of all nationalities, ages, genders and abilities.

“Because I’m not able to make it out to the UAE, I’ve dedicated my first online coaching session to the Emirates Golf Federation and Dubai Heights Academy’s young talents where I’ve used the Jumeriah Golf Estates course on my virtual simulator. My son Josh joined in as well and we were able to share a set of tips and techniques that young golfers would find useful,” Poulter explained.