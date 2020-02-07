Club from the UAE digs in deep to hold Taldara Club at bat at AWST

Sharjah: The UAE’s Al Wasl Club maintained a clean slate with a hard-fought 3-1 win over Syria’s Taldara Club in the volleyball competition on the fourth day of the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST), on Thursday.

Al Wasl won the opening set 25-14 only to see the Syrian team take the second 26-24. But then on it was Al Wasl all the way taking the next two sets 25-19 and 25-14 to keep their winning record.

In the second match, Jordan’s De La Salle Club brushed aside Bahrain’s Al Ahli Club, 3-0 to set up their next encounter with Algeria’s Le Groupement Sportif des Pétroliers.

Impressing everyone with their skill were Bahrain athletes as they stamped their class in the shooting competition.

The Bahraini team of Marwa Al Amiri, Safa and Sara Al Dossary clinched gold with 1,849 points leaving the silver for Oman, while the UAE took the bronze.

Bahraini shooters nailed all three medals in the 10m air rifle individual competition with Sara Al Dossary winning the gold while teammates Marwa Al Amiri and Safa Al Dossary took the silver and bronze medals.

Algeria’s Association des Sports Féminins snatched the gold medal in the doubles tournament after an intense game on Friday. Algeria’s Kateba Kasasi and Mleesa Nasiri beat Kuwait’s Mariam and Fatima Abdullah from Al Fatat Sports Club to clinch the table tennis doubles gold.

Zanata Waterfalls Club from Morocco secured third place with a 3-1 result against Sharjah Women’s Sports Club.