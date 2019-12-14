Dubai: New champions Mandegar Farzami and Kasra Rahmani showed promised after Iran signed off on a dominating note at the 2019 ITF West Asia U-13 Developmental Championships at the Al Nasr Leisureland (ANL) on Saturday.

Farzami made it a double in two weeks in the girls singles with a 6-3, 6-1 win over fellow Iranian Hana Soltani, while Rahmani also wrapped up his second in the boy’s singles all-Iranian final with an emphatic 6-2, 6-2 win over Amir Ali Ghavam.

Both champions are born on the same day and the same year in different parts of Tehran. While Farzami trains at the Rostampur Tennis Academy, Rahamni attends tennis lessons at the Optigen Pro Academy and Estighlal Sports Club. “My aim to be the best in the world in the next few years. I am aware that this is not going to be easy, but I am ready to put in the hard work and achieve my dream,” Rahmani told Gulf News.

“It’s all a question of time. I am willing to put in the sacrifices and I believe I can reach the top with support from my family and friends,” he added.

“I had a good feeling in both these weeks and I just stuck to my game plan. The idea now is to carry forward this momentum and see how far I can push myself in the women’s game in the future,” Farzami said.

RESULTS

(Girls singles final) Mandegar Farzami bt Hana Soltani 6-3, 6-1.