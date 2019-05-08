Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the National Olympic Committee, graced the opening the ceremony of the 7th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex on Tuesday night. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Exiles and Abu Dhabi Tigers opened with emphatic wins in the T10 cricket as Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee (UAE NOC), opened the seventh Nad Al Sheba Ramadan Sports Tournament, late on Tuesday.

Played at the Wombats Cricket Ground, Jebel Ali, the Tigers stunned Noor Bank by three wickets in a thrilling finish after the Exiles had powered their way to a dominant 104-run win over CPD Knight Riders in the tournament opener.

Batting first, Noor Bank scored 138 in their allotted 10 overs losing just the wicket of Saad Jawaid for a 17-ball 38 as his opening partner Asif Khanani stayed unbeaten on 60, smashing six fours and four sixes in 30 balls. Shane Alam Faridi hit five fours and two sixes in his 14-ball score of 36.

But their batting efforts were in vain as the Tigers crossed the line with two balls to spare despite losing wickets at regular intervals, thanks to Farooq Khan’s 17 off just five deliveries. Openers Waseem Shahzad and man of the match Ameer Hamza (59) ensured a quick start, only to see the Tigers slip from 96-1 in the sixth over to 123-7 in the ninth while losing the last three wickets in the space of just four balls and the addition of only two runs. But Farooq came to the rescue of the visitors with a couple of sixes and a boundary as the Tigers got the required 19 runs from just four balls.

There was no such drama in the opening match as the Exiles drubbed CPD. Despite losing Ajay Krishnan in the second ball and no runs on the board, the Exiles still managed to post a mammoth 176-3 in their 10 overs.

Akbar Bosan topped the scoreboard with a 20-ball 52, while Clint Berkenshaw smashed two sixes and four fours in his 15-ball 31 and Umair Asif stole the limelight with a blazing 43 off 14 balls, that included three hits to the fence and four maximums. In reply, CPD could only manage 72-6 from their 10 overs.

Earlier, the seventh edition of the NAS Ramadan Sports Tournament was opened by Shaikh Ahmad in the presence of Mattar Al Tayer, Vice-Chairman, Dubai Sports Council (DSC), Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of Dubai Health Authority, Dawood Al Hajiri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, Sami Al Qamzi, Director General of the Department of Economic Development, Saeed Hareb, General Secretary, Dubai Sports Council, Hassan Al Mazrouei, Director of NAS Sports Tournament, among others.

Based on the theme “Inspiring Generations” and organised by Dubai Sports Council under the patronage of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, the NAS Ramadan Sports Tournament is the biggest event of its kind in terms of participation and prize money.

This year’s tournament will see more than 6,500 participants in 13 different events including futsal, volleyball, padel, fencing, wheelchair basketball, futsal for people with hearing disabilities, a night challenge, road runs, 75km cycle race, 3x3 basketball, jiu-jitsu, cricket and snowboarding for a cumulative prize purse of Dh6 million.

Results:

Cricket

Dubai Exiles beat CPD Knight Riders by 104 runs. Dubai Exiles 176-3 (M.A. Bosan 52; C. Berkenshaw 31, U. Asif 43 not out) CPD Knight Riders 72-6 (J. John 22; N. Vish 2-16; H. Pumpwala 2-12).

Tigers beat Noor Bank by three wickets. Noor Bank 138-1 (A.K. Khanani 60 not out, S. Jawaid 38, S. Faridi 36 not out) Abu Dhabi Tigers 143-7 (A. Hamza 59, I. Afridi 20, F. Khan 17 not out).

