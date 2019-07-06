Dubai: Dubai’s Victory Team will be concerned about striking an even balance between handling weather conditions and a proper boat balance heading into the 35th Annual Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Festival on Lido Beach in Sarasota, Florida, on Sunday.

“At the moment we need to handle the extreme heat here and ensure the cockpit stays cool for the boys and also get the balance on the boat perfect so that Victory continues with their winning run in the championship,” Luciano Barbati, the team’s Offshore Racing Manager, told Gulf News.

“This week, we are back racing in salt water and sea conditions, so we need to get the right set-up. One of the main things will be the weight distribution of the boat so that we increase the intake for the engines. The boys are ready and I feel confident of doing well this weekend,” the Italian added.