Dubai: Dahis boat No 63, owned by Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office and led by the young sailor Issa Sultan Al Marzouqi, was crowned the champion of the 43ft Dubai Traditional Dhow Sailing Race, marking the first round of the Dubai Championship season 2023-2024. The event was successfully organised by the Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC) with the participation of 80 boats.
The second place was secured by Al Shaqi boat No 96, owned by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and skippered by Khalaf Butti Mosbeh Al Ghasheesh Al Marri. The third place went to the crew of Sham boat No 170, owned by Abdullah Ibrahim Abdullah Al Hammadi, and captained by Ahmed Youssef Salem Al Hammadi.
Tight control
The event commenced, with wind speeds ranging between 8-12 knots, heading towards the finish line near the iconic Burj Al Arab Hotel. The race covered more than 14 nautical miles, and the race organising committee ensured a tight control over the course to ensure the safety of all participants.
The awarding ceremony was held in the presence of Mohammed Harib, the CEO of the Dubai International Marine Club, along with Mohammed Al Marri, Director of the Sports Affairs Department and Supervisor of the Race.
Harib emphasised that the spirit displayed by everyone indicates a promising start for a successful season. He praised the dedication of the organising committee at the club for their meticulous planning and expressed his appreciation for the continuous support from government and national entities.
Great performances
Dahis sailor, Marwan Abdullah Al Marzouqi said that as a team, they always strive for podium finishes and praised the performance of the team’s boats, along with the success of the young sailor, Issa Sultan, in the race.
Marwan stated that the team, which includes a group of boats, successfully adopted an appropriate and successful strategy that led them to secure victory, with Dahis being crowned as the champion. He pointed out that this marks a wonderful start to a successful season.
The second round of the 43ft Dubai Traditional Dhow Sailing Race will return in Dubai Shore on November 11.