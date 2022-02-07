The UAE Tour race organisers, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, have announced the 20 teams set to race the fourth edition of the only World Tour race in the Middle East. Seventeen UCI World Teams will be joined by three UCI Pro Teams on the start line of the race, which will run from February 20 to 26 across seven stages.
This will be the first World Tour race on the 2022 UCI calendar and has attracted a host of world-class professional teams, including UAE Team Emirates, Ineos Grenadiers and Jumbo Visma. Among the three UCI Pro Teams who have earned a race invitation is Alpecin-Fenix - the highest ranked Pro Team of 2020 and 2021, returning for a second year in a row.
UCI World Teams
AG2R Citroen Team
Astana Qazaqstan Team
Bahrain Victorious
Bora-Hansgrohe
EF Education - Easypost
Groupama-FDJ
Ineos Grenadiers
Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
Israel Premier Tech
Jumbo-Visma
Lotto Soudal
Movistar Team
Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
Team Bikeexchange-Jayco
Team DSM
Trek-Segafredo
UAE Team Emirates
UCI Pro teams
Alpecin Fenix
Bardiani CSF Faizanè
Gazprom-Rusvelo
A full provisional entry list of riders will be announced soon.