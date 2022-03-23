The Abu Dhabi Schools Champions Season Finals will take place in May, following the successful conclusion of the Abu Dhabi Schools Champions Football Festival.
Held on Saturday March 19 in Zayed Sports City, the football festival witnessed a record participation from 87 schools from Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra and 1,008 participating players, as well as coaches, friends and family members who came out to cheer their teams on.
After an intense competition, 28 teams qualified for the Season Finals of the Abu Dhabi Schools Champions.
In the boy’s football competitions, Al Dhabiania and Al Fateh schools qualified for the final, defeating Al Rahba 3-1, and Mezyad 2-1 respectively.
In Cycle 2, Summit International School and Al Maharat qualified for the final, while Abdul Qader Al Jazaeri and The Model School progressed from Cycle 3.
As for the girls’ football competitions, GEMS American Academy and Emirates Falcon qualified for the final, after GEMS American Academy defeated Abu Dhabi International 3-0 and Emirates Falcon defeated Umm Al Emarat 3-2.
In other sports, GEMS American Academy and Abu Dhabi International qualified for the basketball final. In handball, Dar Al Uloom and Horizon Schools reached the final.
Skills challenges were held alongside the competitions, with coaches from La Liga Academy, as well as games and competitions for children.