“They know my grandmother,” Svitolina said. “I was shocked because they’re from the same city. I know the city [Odessa] is not that big, but he knows my grandmother. He told me that he’s a big fan of mine. His daughter also. He also told me that the mileage on the QE2 is like going 18 times to the moon. I was shocked. It was the second shock after my grandmother.”