A frustrated Andy Murray during his match against Richard Gasquet during the Cincinnati Masters on Monday. Image Credit: Reuters

Cincinnati: Andy Murray announced on Monday he would not play singles at the US Open after losing in his long-awaited return from hip surgery at the Cincinnati Masters.

The Scot lost 6-4, 6-4 to Richard Gasquet in his first singles match since January before saying he had turned down a wild card into the men’s draw at the year’s final Grand Slam.

“I am not going to play US Open singles,” the 32-year-old said. “I didn’t feel I was able to make that decision before today’s match.”

He indicated, though, that he would play doubles and mixed doubles at Flushing Meadows in two weeks and left open the door for possibly for playing before then.

“I may play Winston-Salem potentially,” he said of the North Carolina event, which starts in six days.