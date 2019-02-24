“It’s actually been a nice break away from it all. I went on vacation after the Australian Open with the family. You know me, I love that. After that, I went to practice. The important thing was not to get hurt because I was training in Switzerland. It was cold. We had snow and everything. I’m happy I got through that one well. Actually I’m feeling good now. Fitness has been going well, tennis has been going well. I’ve been here a few days. I feel really well prepared. I’m excited that the ATP Tour is moving on and I’m here. I’m happy to be back,” Federer added.