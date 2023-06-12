Djokovic's new approach

And while he played catch-up to the Big-Two till 2011 — Federer had 16 Grand Slam titles, while Nadal had 9 by then, albeit having begun their professional careers earlier, the Swiss in 1998 and the Spaniard in 2001, while Djokovic turned pro in 2003 — Djokovic turned his career around, thanks partly to a gluten-free diet he embraced in 2010 that helped him become the unstoppable force that we know him to be today.

He won three Grand Slams titles in 2011, completed a ‘Nole (his nickname) Slam’ in 2016 and despite being laid low by injury in 2017, came back strongly in 2018 and since then has been relentless, chasing down his rivals, first going past Federer’s 20 Grand Slams and then Nadal’s 22 at the recently concluded French Open.

Novak Djokovic points at 23 on his garment as he celebrates his record 23rd Grand Slam title in Paris. Image Credit: AP

Lifestyle changes

It is not just Djokovic’s attitude and lifestyle changes that have taken him to the pinnacle of the sport. His choice of coaches — from Marian Vajda, Andre Agassi, Boris Becker to his current coach Goran Ivanisevic — has really moulded him from a happy-go-lucky pretender to a serious contender for the G.O.A.T of men’s tennis.