Melbourne: Defending champion Naomi Osaka has been knocked out of the Australian Open by 20-year-old Amanda Anisimova on Margaret Court Arena.
The Japan star crashed out following a 4-6 6-3 7-6 (10-5) defeat to American Anisimova, ranked 60th in the world.
It was the first meeting between the four-time Grand Slam winner Osaka and Anisimova, who will next meet Australian world number one Ash Barty for a place in the quarter-finals of the year's opening major at Melbourne Park.
'Playing sharp'
She ensured the so-called final-before-the-final between Barty and Osaka won't happen. "I knew I had to be playing sharp if I wanted to give myself a chance," said Anisimova, who took out Olympic champion Belinda Bencic in the second round and then accounted for the 2021 Australian Open champion.
After losing the first set, Anisimova came back strong in the second before saving two match points in the third set, serving to stay in the match, and ended it with an ace. She hit 46 winners to Osaka's 21.