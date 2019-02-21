“For next year all of the events on the calendar will be part of the build-up. We have started informal conversations with different people involved, and the events that immediately come to mind are the Omega Dubai Desert Classic (end of January), followed by the two weeks of tennis in February and then the Dubai World Cup at the end of March. All these are definitely part of the build-up,” Ramesh Cidambi, Coo, Dubai Duty Free, told Gulf News.