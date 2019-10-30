Rafael Nadal in tears with the US Open trophy. Image Credit: AP

Abu Dhabi: The countdown to the Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2019 is well and truly under way with the 12th edition of the Arabian Gulf’s leading tennis experience just 50 days away. This year’s Championship has returned with new dates and will run from December 19 — 21 at the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi.

Since its inception, the Mubadala World Tennis Championship has delivered the best in tennis, off-court entertainment and unmissable experiences, and the 2019 edition is set to be no different.

For the second year running, Day 1 is Kids’ Day, with children aged 12 and under going free. The Tennis Village offers a festival atmosphere with autograph signing sessions and Q & As with the world’s best tennis players, as well as a range of fun activities and interactive competitions.

Spectators are also guaranteed world-class tennis action across all three days, including a women’s exhibition match featuring five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova against rising star Amanda Anisimova.

To mark the 50-day milestone, MWTC organisers are offering an exclusive experience for one lucky ticketholder. From Wednesday, the first 50 spectators who purchase tickets will stand a chance of winning an all-inclusive Abu Dhabi ‘daycation’ for two, which includes unlimited food and house beverages, along with full-day pool and beach access at the Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, the Official Hotel Partner for the Championship.

Abu Dhabi is also making way for the best in the men’s game, with World No. 2 Rafael Nadal and World No. 4 Daniil Medvedev already confirmed in the six-player line-up for the men’s draw.