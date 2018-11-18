Going into the fifth race with just one point separating him and his two teammates, Al Qamzi ended with no points against his name after he failed to finish the race with major engine issues after five laps. Team Abu Dhabi’s third driver Erik Stark went on to finish third and maintain his second place overall in the standings as lady driver Marit Strømøy — a one-time winner of the Sharjah Grand Prix — ended as the runner-up behind Torrente.