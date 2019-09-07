Ireland's Rory Best gestures to the fans as the team leaves the field after a win over Wales. Image Credit: REUTERS

Dublin: Ireland will go into the Rugby World Cup as the No. 1 ranked Test side after beating Wales 19-10 at Lansdowne Road on Saturday.

Ireland earned the top ranking for the first time, showing progression in its warm-up matches for the tournament in Japan this month.

The Irish were thrashed by England 57-15 at Twickenham two weeks ago, and their second-string side beat Wales’ second string in Cardiff last weekend. In the return match between World Cup squads, Ireland limited Wales to a 10-7 lead at halftime, then impressively dominated the second half to score two muscle tries and keep the Six Nations champion scoreless.

The Irish pack edged Wales’, and Irish backs Jonathan Sexton, Robbie Henshaw notably, and Keith Earls warmed up in their first appearances in the World Cup build-up.

Wales had to be worried how it was outmuscled in the second half, spending most of the time on defense. There was also concern for flyhalf Rhys Patchell, who suffered his third concussion in 12 months. He was hurt tackling CJ Stander in the buildup to Ireland’s first try in the 21st minute.

Patchell edged Jarrod Evans this week to be the backup flyhalf to Dan Biggar in the World Cup squad. Wales doesn’t leave for Japan until Wednesday. Coach Warren Gatland believed Patchell will leave with them after being assessed.