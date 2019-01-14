Hannah Lear, 15, is a regular referee at the Super 6s league matches every Tuesday evening. “Being a touch ref is an excellent way to develop your skills both as a ref and also as a player, where you’re able to use your knowledge of the rules to your advantage,” she said. “Although it’s a lot harder than it looks, I feel highly valued and respected by all players and would recommend more girls and women take it up. The ref community is really friendly and welcoming and I’m proud to be a part of it all.”