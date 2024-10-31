London: New Zealand coach Scott Robertson insisted the haka is part of “who we are” after Joe Marler attempted to stir up controversy before the All Blacks play England by labelling the pre-game ritual as “ridiculous”.

England prop Marler, who is not playing in Saturday’s match, took to social media earlier this week to deride the haka dance performed by New Zealand players before each game, saying it “needs binning”.

Haka are ritual war dances that form a significant part of indigenous Maori culture, and for decades have been closely associated with the All Blacks, long one of rugby union’s leading international teams.

Thorny topic

Robertson, speaking at New Zealand’s team hotel in London on Thursday after naming his side to play England, said: “I know Joe. I wonder if he wish he could have articulated himself a little bit better on that.

“The haka for us is a custom. It is part of who we are, our DNA. You can welcome somebody, it is for celebrations, for joy, and also for challenge. We use it as a challenge.”

He added: “We believe it is a great tradition of rugby, as it is for all Pacific nations. It honours where they have come from. It is not just about the All Blacks, it is about us as a country. It means a lot to us… The crowd enjoy it, don’t they? It is a special occasion.”

How opposition teams should respond to the haka has long been a thorny topic.

Squad for England's clash New Zealand (15-1): Will Jordan; Mark Tele’a, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke; Beauden Barrett, Cortez Ratima; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Wallace Sititi; Tupou Vaa’i, Scott Barrett (capt); Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams.



Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Pasilio Tosi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Samipeni Finau, Cam Roigard, Anton Lienert-Brown, Damian McKenzie.



Coach: Scott Robertson (NZL).

However, Robertson said he had no issue with the way England lined-up in an arrowhead formation ahead of their 2019 World Cup semi-final in Japan — the last time England beat New Zealand.

“Awesome,” said Robertson. “There was a clear meaning behind it and was respectfully done. That’s what we are all about.”

Although Marler’s comments caused a stir in the English media, many New Zealanders brushed it off as an attention-seeking stunt. Marler later explained on X that he was “just having a bit of fun trying to spark interest in a mega fixture”, alongside a fishing emoji.

Countless critics have called for the haka to be banned over the years, alleging it gave New Zealand players an unfair pre-game edge.

New Zealand play England at Twickenham on Saturday, before Tests against Ireland, France and Italy over successive weekends.

Robertson recalled several senior players for the Saturday’s clash at Twickenham.

New Zealand’s Sevu Reece (left) is tackled during the Test against England in Dunedin on July 6. All Blacks posted narrow wins in both the Tests. Image Credit: AFP

Only four of the starting 15 that featured in last week’s 64-19 thrashing of Japan in Yokohama were retained in the starting line-up, with Wallace Sititi moving from No 8 to blindside flanker.

All Blacks captain Scott Barrett, who was not even in the matchday 23 in Yokohama, was recalled at lock with Patrick Tuipulotu, the captain against Japan, relegated to the bench for Saturday’s match.

Elsewhere in the forwards, former skipper Sam Cane remains at openside flanker and 2023 world player of the year Ardie Savea comes in at No 8.

Tamaiti Williams will start again at loosehead prop and will be joined by Tyrel Lomax and Codie Taylor in the front row.

Narrow wins

In the backs, Beauden Barrett starts at fly-half with brother Jordie at inside centre.

Mark Tele’a and Caleb Clarke will be on the wings, while Rieko Ioane starts at centre and Will Jordan at full-back.

The All Blacks twice defeated England when the teams last met in New Zealand in July, thanks to narrow 16-15 and 24-17 wins.

“While we have met England twice this year already, four months is a long time in rugby and we know that both teams are different to the ones that met in New Zealand in July,” said Robertson.

“Twickenham is such an iconic place to play and the roar of the crowd there is like few others.