Dubai: Tuesday will see the third stage of the UAE Tour take place as the riders tackle the Jebel Hafeet climb.

Roads will be closed for short periods throughout the day between Al Qudra cycle track and out to the Jebel Haffet mountain. See the above map for timings.

Stage 3 in detail: Al Qudra Cycle Track - Jebel Hafeet (184km): Stage 3 connects Dubai with Abu Dhabi. After departing from Al Qudra the route crosses the desert on long straights until reaching Al Ain, where it passes many of the city’s symbolic place. The route continues up to Green Mubazzarah to begin the final ascent of Jebel Hafeet, with its 10km and slopes mainly around 8-9 per cent, peaking at 11 per cent 3km from the finish.