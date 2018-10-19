Los Angeles: The Boston Red Sox advanced to the World Series on Thursday after defeating defending champions the Houston Astros 4-1 to clinch the American League pennant.

David Price shut out Houston on the mound, while the Boston offense delivered a pair of homers as the Red Sox locked up a berth in the World Series for the first time since 2013. Rafael Devers clubbed a three-run homer in the sixth and JD Martinez hit a towering solo shot in the third inning for the Red Sox who took the American League Championship Series by four games to one. The Red Sox will face either the Los Angeles Dodgers or Milwaukee Brewers in Major League Baseball’s championship showcase. (AFP)