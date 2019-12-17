Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha celebrates scoring. Image Credit: Reuters

London: Wilfried Zaha’s equaliser lifted Crystal Palace up in ninth in the Premier League table as they shared the points in a 1-1 draw at home to Brighton on Monday.

Neal Maupay fired the visitors into a 54th-minute lead but Palace star Zaha drew the Eagles level against the Seagulls with a fine solo effort 15 minutes from time at Selhurst Park.

Brighton remain in 13th position, five points above the relegation zone.

For Palace, Christian Benteke made his first start since August while Jeffrey Schlupp’s hip injury meant Jairo Riedewald came in at left-back and Scott Dann also came in.

Martin Montoya and Yves Bissouma came in for Brighton, with Dale Stephens suspended, and Steven Alzate dropped to the bench.

Following a goalless first half, Brighton went ahead in the 54th minute when Maupay, controlled a cross from Leandro Trossard and let fly with his left foot from the edge of the box.